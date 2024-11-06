Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.94% YoY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live : Aptus Value Housing Finance India has announced its Q2 results on 05 November 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 26.32% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit surge of 22.94% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.7%, while profit saw a modest increase of 5.95%. This consistent growth indicates a positive trajectory for the company amidst a competitive market.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.36% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.62% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in operational efficiency.
Operating income also showed promising results, with a 5.64% q-o-q increase and a significant 27.54% YoY growth, highlighting the strength of Aptus Value's core business operations.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.8, marking a 24.61% increase from the same period last year, further underscoring the company's financial health.
Despite a slight -0.17% return over the last week, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered a commendable 6.53% return over the past six months and a 7.63% year-to-date return, indicating a resilient stock performance.
As of 06 November 2024, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹17,198.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and a low of ₹279.15, reflecting its strong position in the market.
Among the 13 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 06 November 2024 is to 'Buy,' with 7 analysts rating it as 'Strong Buy,' 3 as 'Buy,' 1 as 'Hold,' and 2 as 'Sell,' suggesting a generally optimistic outlook for investors.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|421.39
|394.94
|+6.7%
|333.58
|+26.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.53
|43.37
|+0.36%
|39.35
|+10.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.84
|2.6
|+9.08%
|2.63
|+7.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|70.87
|63.14
|+12.25%
|58.76
|+20.62%
|Operating Income
|350.52
|331.8
|+5.64%
|274.82
|+27.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|236.73
|221.62
|+6.82%
|189.56
|+24.88%
|Net Income
|181.97
|171.75
|+5.95%
|148.02
|+22.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.8
|3.48
|+9.22%
|3.05
|+24.61%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess