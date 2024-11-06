Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.94% YoY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 26.32% YoY & profit increased by 22.94% YoY.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live : Aptus Value Housing Finance India has announced its Q2 results on 05 November 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 26.32% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit surge of 22.94% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.7%, while profit saw a modest increase of 5.95%. This consistent growth indicates a positive trajectory for the company amidst a competitive market.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.36% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.62% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in operational efficiency.

Operating income also showed promising results, with a 5.64% q-o-q increase and a significant 27.54% YoY growth, highlighting the strength of Aptus Value's core business operations.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.8, marking a 24.61% increase from the same period last year, further underscoring the company's financial health.

Despite a slight -0.17% return over the last week, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered a commendable 6.53% return over the past six months and a 7.63% year-to-date return, indicating a resilient stock performance.

As of 06 November 2024, the company boasts a market capitalization of 17,198.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 401.65 and a low of 279.15, reflecting its strong position in the market.

Among the 13 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 06 November 2024 is to 'Buy,' with 7 analysts rating it as 'Strong Buy,' 3 as 'Buy,' 1 as 'Hold,' and 2 as 'Sell,' suggesting a generally optimistic outlook for investors.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue421.39394.94+6.7%333.58+26.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.5343.37+0.36%39.35+10.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.842.6+9.08%2.63+7.84%
Total Operating Expense70.8763.14+12.25%58.76+20.62%
Operating Income350.52331.8+5.64%274.82+27.54%
Net Income Before Taxes236.73221.62+6.82%189.56+24.88%
Net Income181.97171.75+5.95%148.02+22.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.83.48+9.22%3.05+24.61%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹181.97Cr
₹421.39Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.94% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.90
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.85 (0.18%)

    Infosys share price

    1,812.50
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    58.7 (3.35%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,600.00
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    24.6 (0.69%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.40
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.9 (-1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,245.65
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    213.75 (7.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,373.40
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    52.6 (3.98%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,318.80
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -14.3 (-1.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    517.45
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42 (-7.51%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    402.00
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.25 (-3.65%)

    Timken India share price

    3,318.20
    10:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -101.95 (-2.98%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,141.85
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -91.2 (-2.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,742.20
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1346.2 (9.35%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,692.85
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    376.15 (7.07%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,245.65
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    213.75 (7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,121.15
    10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    73.3 (7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.