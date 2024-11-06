Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.94% YoY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.94% YoY

Livemint

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 26.32% YoY & profit increased by 22.94% YoY.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live : Aptus Value Housing Finance India has announced its Q2 results on 05 November 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 26.32% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit surge of 22.94% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.7%, while profit saw a modest increase of 5.95%. This consistent growth indicates a positive trajectory for the company amidst a competitive market.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.36% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.62% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in operational efficiency.

Operating income also showed promising results, with a 5.64% q-o-q increase and a significant 27.54% YoY growth, highlighting the strength of Aptus Value's core business operations.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.8, marking a 24.61% increase from the same period last year, further underscoring the company's financial health.

Despite a slight -0.17% return over the last week, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered a commendable 6.53% return over the past six months and a 7.63% year-to-date return, indicating a resilient stock performance.

As of 06 November 2024, the company boasts a market capitalization of 17,198.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 401.65 and a low of 279.15, reflecting its strong position in the market.

Among the 13 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 06 November 2024 is to 'Buy,' with 7 analysts rating it as 'Strong Buy,' 3 as 'Buy,' 1 as 'Hold,' and 2 as 'Sell,' suggesting a generally optimistic outlook for investors.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue421.39394.94+6.7%333.58+26.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.5343.37+0.36%39.35+10.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.842.6+9.08%2.63+7.84%
Total Operating Expense70.8763.14+12.25%58.76+20.62%
Operating Income350.52331.8+5.64%274.82+27.54%
Net Income Before Taxes236.73221.62+6.82%189.56+24.88%
Net Income181.97171.75+5.95%148.02+22.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.83.48+9.22%3.05+24.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹181.97Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹421.39Cr

