Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.94% YoY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 26.32% YoY & profit increased by 22.94% YoY.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q2 Results Live : Aptus Value Housing Finance India has announced its Q2 results on 05 November 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 26.32% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit surge of 22.94% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.7%, while profit saw a modest increase of 5.95%. This consistent growth indicates a positive trajectory for the company amidst a competitive market.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.36% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.62% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in operational efficiency.

Operating income also showed promising results, with a 5.64% q-o-q increase and a significant 27.54% YoY growth, highlighting the strength of Aptus Value's core business operations.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.8, marking a 24.61% increase from the same period last year, further underscoring the company's financial health.

Despite a slight -0.17% return over the last week, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered a commendable 6.53% return over the past six months and a 7.63% year-to-date return, indicating a resilient stock performance.

As of 06 November 2024, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹17,198.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹401.65 and a low of ₹279.15, reflecting its strong position in the market.

Among the 13 analysts covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 06 November 2024 is to 'Buy,' with 7 analysts rating it as 'Strong Buy,' 3 as 'Buy,' 1 as 'Hold,' and 2 as 'Sell,' suggesting a generally optimistic outlook for investors.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 421.39 394.94 +6.7% 333.58 +26.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.53 43.37 +0.36% 39.35 +10.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.84 2.6 +9.08% 2.63 +7.84% Total Operating Expense 70.87 63.14 +12.25% 58.76 +20.62% Operating Income 350.52 331.8 +5.64% 274.82 +27.54% Net Income Before Taxes 236.73 221.62 +6.82% 189.56 +24.88% Net Income 181.97 171.75 +5.95% 148.02 +22.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.8 3.48 +9.22% 3.05 +24.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹181.97Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹421.39Cr

