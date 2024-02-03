 Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 25.5% YOY | Mint
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 25.5% YOY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.76% YoY & profit increased by 25.5% YoY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Aptus Value Housing Finance India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.76% & the profit increased by 25.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.35% and the profit increased by 6.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.83% q-o-q & increased by 23.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.38% q-o-q & increased by 23.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.14% Y-o-Y.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, 42.79% return in last 6 months and 17.4% YTD return.

Currently the Aptus Value Housing Finance India has a market cap of 18729.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 380.15 & 234.05 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue351.42333.58+5.35%286.27+22.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.2439.35-2.83%30.89+23.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.42.63-8.91%1.74+37.73%
Total Operating Expense59.0558.76+0.5%49.19+20.04%
Operating Income292.37274.82+6.38%237.07+23.32%
Net Income Before Taxes205.14189.56+8.22%168.45+21.78%
Net Income157.59148.02+6.46%125.57+25.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.273.05+7.42%2.64+24.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹157.59Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹351.42Cr

Published: 03 Feb 2024, 02:43 AM IST
