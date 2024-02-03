Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 25.5% YOY
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.76% YoY & profit increased by 25.5% YoY
Aptus Value Housing Finance India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.76% & the profit increased by 25.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.35% and the profit increased by 6.46%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message