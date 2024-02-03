Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 25.5% YOY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.76% & the profit increased by 25.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.35% and the profit increased by 6.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.83% q-o-q & increased by 23.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.38% q-o-q & increased by 23.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.14% Y-o-Y.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, 42.79% return in last 6 months and 17.4% YTD return.

Currently the Aptus Value Housing Finance India has a market cap of ₹18729.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹380.15 & ₹234.05 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 351.42 333.58 +5.35% 286.27 +22.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.24 39.35 -2.83% 30.89 +23.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.4 2.63 -8.91% 1.74 +37.73% Total Operating Expense 59.05 58.76 +0.5% 49.19 +20.04% Operating Income 292.37 274.82 +6.38% 237.07 +23.32% Net Income Before Taxes 205.14 189.56 +8.22% 168.45 +21.78% Net Income 157.59 148.02 +6.46% 125.57 +25.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.27 3.05 +7.42% 2.64 +24.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹157.59Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹351.42Cr

