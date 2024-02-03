Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 25.5% YOY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.76% & the profit increased by 25.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.35% and the profit increased by 6.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.83% q-o-q & increased by 23.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.38% q-o-q & increased by 23.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.14% Y-o-Y.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, 42.79% return in last 6 months and 17.4% YTD return.
Currently the Aptus Value Housing Finance India has a market cap of ₹18729.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹380.15 & ₹234.05 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|351.42
|333.58
|+5.35%
|286.27
|+22.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.24
|39.35
|-2.83%
|30.89
|+23.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.4
|2.63
|-8.91%
|1.74
|+37.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|59.05
|58.76
|+0.5%
|49.19
|+20.04%
|Operating Income
|292.37
|274.82
|+6.38%
|237.07
|+23.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|205.14
|189.56
|+8.22%
|168.45
|+21.78%
|Net Income
|157.59
|148.02
|+6.46%
|125.57
|+25.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.27
|3.05
|+7.42%
|2.64
|+24.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹157.59Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹351.42Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!