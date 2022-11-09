Aptus Value Housing Finance reports standalone Q2 net at 106.78 crore

CHENNAI :Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd has reported standalone profit for the July-September quarter at ₹106.78 crore, the company said on Wednesday.
The company engaged in housing finance had registered standalone profit at ₹69.13 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year.
For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022, the standalone profit grew to ₹208.71 crore from ₹129.27 crore registered in the corresponding quarter last year, Aptus Value Housing Finance said in a company statement.
Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director M Anandan said, "During first half of financial year 2023, we disbursed ₹1,129 crore registering a growth of 69% year on year."
The standalone total income during the quarter under review grew to ₹236.98 crore, as against ₹169.40 crore registered in the same period last year.
For the half year ending September 30, the standalone total income surged to ₹446.50 crore from ₹323.42 crore registered in the same period of financial year 2021-22.
"We have built a strong branch network of 213 branches to deliver quality service to our customers. The company is well capitalised with a net worth of ₹3,175 crore. As on September 30, 2022, we have maintained sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of over ₹1,000 crore including undrawn sanctions of ₹500 crore from National Housing Bank," he said.
"We continued to grow consistently and delivered an Assets Under Management growth of 33% year on year. Profit after tax (PAT) has grown at 52%...," he said.
