Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Aptus Value Housing Finance reports standalone Q2 net at 106.78 crore

Aptus Value Housing Finance reports standalone Q2 net at 106.78 crore

1 min read . 04:56 PM ISTPTI
Aptus Value Housing Finance standalone total income during the quarter under review grew to 236.98 crore, as against 169.40 crore registered in the same period last year

Aptus Value Housing Finance reported standalone profit for the July-September quarter at 106.78 crore as against 69.13 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year

CHENNAI :Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd has reported standalone profit for the July-September quarter at 106.78 crore, the company said on Wednesday. 

CHENNAI :Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd has reported standalone profit for the July-September quarter at 106.78 crore, the company said on Wednesday. 

The company engaged in housing finance had registered standalone profit at 69.13 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year. 

The company engaged in housing finance had registered standalone profit at 69.13 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022, the standalone profit grew to 208.71 crore from 129.27 crore registered in the corresponding quarter last year, Aptus Value Housing Finance said in a company statement. 

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director M Anandan said, "During first half of financial year 2023, we disbursed 1,129 crore registering a growth of 69% year on year."

The standalone total income during the quarter under review grew to 236.98 crore, as against 169.40 crore registered in the same period last year. 

For the half year ending September 30, the standalone total income surged to 446.50 crore from 323.42 crore registered in the same period of financial year 2021-22.

"We have built a strong branch network of 213 branches to deliver quality service to our customers. The company is well capitalised with a net worth of 3,175 crore. As on September 30, 2022, we have maintained sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of over 1,000 crore including undrawn sanctions of 500 crore from National Housing Bank," he said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

"We continued to grow consistently and delivered an Assets Under Management growth of 33% year on year. Profit after tax (PAT) has grown at 52%...," he said. 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP