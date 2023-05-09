Aramco Q1 PAT plummets 19% to $31.9 billion on lower crude prices2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 01:17 PM IST
On Tuesday, the Saudi oil giant Aramco reported a first-quarter net profit of 119.54 billion riyals ($31.88 billion), a drop of around 19% from the same period of the previous year. Aramco said the drop was mainly driven by lower crude prices, although partially offset by lower taxes and zakat and a rise in finance and other income.
