Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 14.33% YOY

Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live : Aravali Securities & Finance declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 14.33% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 34.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.92% q-o-q & increased by 6.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.83% q-o-q & decreased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.08 for Q1 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Aravali Securities & Finance has delivered 9.9% return in the last 1 week, 1.41% return in last 6 months and 58.95% YTD return.

Currently the Aravali Securities & Finance has a market cap of ₹8.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7.89 & ₹3.2 respectively.

Aravali Securities & Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.14 -27.92% 0.1 +6.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0.61% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.33 0.3 +10.83% 0.31 +7.75% Operating Income -0.33 -0.3 -10.83% -0.31 -7.75% Net Income Before Taxes -0.13 -0.09 -37.67% -0.15 +14.33% Net Income -0.13 -0.09 -34.68% -0.15 +14.33% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.08 -0.06 -27.15% -0.1 +20%