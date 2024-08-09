Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 14.33% YOY

Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live : Aravali Securities & Finance declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 14.33% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 34.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.92% q-o-q & increased by 6.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.83% q-o-q & decreased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.08 for Q1 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.
Aravali Securities & Finance has delivered 9.9% return in the last 1 week, 1.41% return in last 6 months and 58.95% YTD return.
Currently the Aravali Securities & Finance has a market cap of ₹8.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7.89 & ₹3.2 respectively.
Aravali Securities & Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.14
|-27.92%
|0.1
|+6.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.61%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.33
|0.3
|+10.83%
|0.31
|+7.75%
|Operating Income
|-0.33
|-0.3
|-10.83%
|-0.31
|-7.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.13
|-0.09
|-37.67%
|-0.15
|+14.33%
|Net Income
|-0.13
|-0.09
|-34.68%
|-0.15
|+14.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-27.15%
|-0.1
|+20%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.13Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
