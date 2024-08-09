Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 14.33% YOY

Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 14.33% YOY

Livemint

Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 14.33% YoY

Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live

Aravali Securities & Finance Q1 Results Live : Aravali Securities & Finance declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 14.33% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the loss increased by 34.68%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.92% q-o-q & increased by 6.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.83% q-o-q & decreased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.08 for Q1 which increased by 20% Y-o-Y.

Aravali Securities & Finance has delivered 9.9% return in the last 1 week, 1.41% return in last 6 months and 58.95% YTD return.

Currently the Aravali Securities & Finance has a market cap of 8.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7.89 & 3.2 respectively.

Aravali Securities & Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.14-27.92%0.1+6.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0.61%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense0.330.3+10.83%0.31+7.75%
Operating Income-0.33-0.3-10.83%-0.31-7.75%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.13-0.09-37.67%-0.15+14.33%
Net Income-0.13-0.09-34.68%-0.15+14.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.08-0.06-27.15%-0.1+20%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.13Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.