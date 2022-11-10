ArcelorMittal Q3 profit misses expectations as shipments fall, energy costs rise

“The group’s decarbonization goals remain a central part of the strategy, with a key development being the ground breaking last month in Ontario, Canada, for a new DRI-EAF plant, which is hydrogen ready. This is an important milestone in our decarbonization roadmap and has been achieved thanks to support from both the regional and federal governments. With COP27 underway we hope for progress on measures that can accelerate the road to net zero, including the scaling up of renewable energy, critical for both the decarbonization of steel and enhanced energy security."