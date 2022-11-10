ArcelorMittal Q3 profit misses expectations as shipments fall, energy costs rise

Strong market conditions enjoyed for much of the past two years deteriorated in the third quarter as seasonally lower shipments, a reduction in exceptional price levels, destocking and higher energy costs combined to put profits under pressure
New Delhi: Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday reported third-quarter (July-September) net income that missed expectations as market conditions deteriorated, marked by lower steel shipments, negative price-cost effect and higher energy costs.
In the three months to September, ArcelorMittal said in a statement that it made a net profit of $993 million compared with $4.6 billion in the same quarter last year, bringing the profit for the first nine months of the year to $9 billion compared with $10.9 billion last year.
The company said that third-quarter core profit (EBITDA) was at $2.7 billion, which was less than half the year-ago figure, but higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $2.34 billion.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to $2.66 billion from $6.06 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had forecast a net income at $1.35 billion and Ebitda of $2.34 billion.
The Luxembourg-based company said that total sales dropped 6% from a year ago to $19 billion in the July-September period.
“The strong market conditions enjoyed for much of the past two years deteriorated in the third quarter as seasonally lower shipments, a reduction in exceptional price levels, destocking and higher energy costs combined to put profits under pressure. The business responded quickly to the changing environment, cutting higher cost capacity to manage addressable demand and reduce fixed costs, and reducing European gas consumption by 30%,“ said Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer.
“The group’s decarbonization goals remain a central part of the strategy, with a key development being the ground breaking last month in Ontario, Canada, for a new DRI-EAF plant, which is hydrogen ready. This is an important milestone in our decarbonization roadmap and has been achieved thanks to support from both the regional and federal governments. With COP27 underway we hope for progress on measures that can accelerate the road to net zero, including the scaling up of renewable energy, critical for both the decarbonization of steel and enhanced energy security."
“The short-term outlook for the industry remains uncertain and caution is appropriate. But, ArcelorMittal has the strength, resilience and experience to face the future with confidence. Supported by a strong balance sheet, we will continue to focus on executing our strategy, designed to ensure our long-term sector leadership, as well as deliver sustainable investor returns," he added.
“The company has adapted its capacity for 4Q 2022 to address the weak apparent demand environment and higher energy costs, particularly in Europe. Apparent demand conditions are expected to improve once the current destocking phase reaches maturity," as per a statement.
It is adapting its cost base during this period of low capacity utilization, optimizing energy consumption and reducing fixed costs of unproductive capacity. At current spot levels, variable costs per tonne (raw materials and energy) are expected to decline in 4Q 2022, but less than revenue per tonne. Working capital is believed to have peaked, and the unwind expected from 4Q 2022 and into 2023 is expected to support free cash flow.
ArcelorMittal expects to mitigate some of the fixed costs of idled capacity during 4Q 2022 i.e. utilize economic unemployment support from governments; reduced working hours etc, it added.