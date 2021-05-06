OPEN APP
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected first quarter earnings after what its chief executive said was a "very positive" start to the year.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday first-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $3.24 billion, more than triple the year-ago figure of $967 million and higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $2.97 billion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

