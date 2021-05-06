ArcelorMittal reports higher than expected quarterly earnings

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected first quarter earnings after what its chief executive said was a "very positive" start to the year.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported higher than expected first quarter earnings after what its chief executive said was a "very positive" start to the year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.