Archies Q1 Results Live: loss falls by 25.68% YOY

Archies Q1 Results Live : Archies Q1 Results Live: Archies declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.88% and the loss decreased by 25.68% Year-over-Year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 38.63%, while the loss saw a remarkable reduction of 88.21%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 16.74% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 4.48% on a Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) basis. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the bottom line.

Notably, the operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 83.68% q-o-q and by a modest 0.44% Y-o-Y. This indicates better operational efficiency despite the decrease in revenue.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.3, which is an improvement of 25% YoY. This indicates that the company is making strides in reducing its losses per share.

Archies has delivered a return of 0.32% in the last week, although it has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -22.31% return in the last 6 months and a -11.99% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the volatile market conditions the company has been navigating.

Currently, Archies holds a market cap of ₹85.07 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹42.5 and a 52-week low of ₹22. The company's market performance and financial metrics will be closely watched by investors in the coming quarters.

Archies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.38 21.81 -38.63% 15.02 -10.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.59 5.51 -16.74% 4.8 -4.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.03 2.32 -12.35% 2.18 -6.9% Total Operating Expense 14.71 29.96 -50.9% 16.35 -10.03% Operating Income -1.33 -8.16 +83.68% -1.34 +0.44% Net Income Before Taxes -1.61 -8.81 +81.71% -1.72 +6.44% Net Income -1.02 -8.62 +88.21% -1.37 +25.68% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.3 -2.55 +88.24% -0.4 +25%