Archies Q1 Results Live: loss falls by 25.68% YOY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Archies Q1 Results Live : Archies Q1 Results Live: Archies declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.88% and the loss decreased by 25.68% Year-over-Year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 38.63%, while the loss saw a remarkable reduction of 88.21%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 16.74% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 4.48% on a Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) basis. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the bottom line.

Notably, the operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 83.68% q-o-q and by a modest 0.44% Y-o-Y. This indicates better operational efficiency despite the decrease in revenue.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.3, which is an improvement of 25% YoY. This indicates that the company is making strides in reducing its losses per share.

Archies has delivered a return of 0.32% in the last week, although it has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -22.31% return in the last 6 months and a -11.99% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the volatile market conditions the company has been navigating.

Currently, Archies holds a market cap of 85.07 Crore, with a 52-week high of 42.5 and a 52-week low of 22. The company's market performance and financial metrics will be closely watched by investors in the coming quarters.

Archies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.3821.81-38.63%15.02-10.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.595.51-16.74%4.8-4.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.032.32-12.35%2.18-6.9%
Total Operating Expense14.7129.96-50.9%16.35-10.03%
Operating Income-1.33-8.16+83.68%-1.34+0.44%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.61-8.81+81.71%-1.72+6.44%
Net Income-1.02-8.62+88.21%-1.37+25.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.3-2.55+88.24%-0.4+25%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
