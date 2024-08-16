Archies Q1 Results Live: loss falls by 25.68% YOY

Archies Q1 Results Live : Archies Q1 Results Live: Archies declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.88% and the loss decreased by 25.68% Year-over-Year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 38.63%, while the loss saw a remarkable reduction of 88.21%.
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 16.74% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 4.48% on a Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) basis. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the bottom line.
Notably, the operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 83.68% q-o-q and by a modest 0.44% Y-o-Y. This indicates better operational efficiency despite the decrease in revenue.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.3, which is an improvement of 25% YoY. This indicates that the company is making strides in reducing its losses per share.
Archies has delivered a return of 0.32% in the last week, although it has faced challenges over a longer period, with a -22.31% return in the last 6 months and a -11.99% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the volatile market conditions the company has been navigating.
Currently, Archies holds a market cap of ₹85.07 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹42.5 and a 52-week low of ₹22. The company's market performance and financial metrics will be closely watched by investors in the coming quarters.
Archies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.38
|21.81
|-38.63%
|15.02
|-10.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.59
|5.51
|-16.74%
|4.8
|-4.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.03
|2.32
|-12.35%
|2.18
|-6.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.71
|29.96
|-50.9%
|16.35
|-10.03%
|Operating Income
|-1.33
|-8.16
|+83.68%
|-1.34
|+0.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.61
|-8.81
|+81.71%
|-1.72
|+6.44%
|Net Income
|-1.02
|-8.62
|+88.21%
|-1.37
|+25.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.3
|-2.55
|+88.24%
|-0.4
|+25%
