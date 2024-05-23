Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Arfin India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.89% YOY

Arfin India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.89% YOY

Livemint

Arfin India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.93% YoY & profit decreased by 15.89% YoY

Arfin India Q4 Results Live

Arfin India Q4 Results Live : Arfin India announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 9.93% decrease in revenue and a 15.89% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth of 18.51% in revenue and a 9.68% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 3.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.07% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, with a 13.45% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 20.99% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.14, marking a 12.09% decrease year-on-year.

Arfin India's stock performance in the last week showed a return of 4.41%, while it delivered returns of 27.05% in the last 6 months. However, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return was -0.59%.

Currently, Arfin India has a market capitalization of 858.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 62.7 and 20.6 respectively.

Arfin India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue136.8115.44+18.51%151.89-9.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.442.35+3.74%2.3+6.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.090.93+17.66%0.88+23.82%
Total Operating Expense129.62109.11+18.8%145.95-11.19%
Operating Income7.186.33+13.45%5.93+20.99%
Net Income Before Taxes2.032.14-5.11%3.05-33.48%
Net Income2.181.99+9.68%2.59-15.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.140.13+7.69%0.16-12.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹136.8Cr

