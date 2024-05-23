Arfin India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.89% YOY

Arfin India Q4 Results Live : Arfin India announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 9.93% decrease in revenue and a 15.89% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth of 18.51% in revenue and a 9.68% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 3.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.07% year-on-year.
Operating income also showed positive growth, with a 13.45% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 20.99% rise year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.14, marking a 12.09% decrease year-on-year.
Arfin India's stock performance in the last week showed a return of 4.41%, while it delivered returns of 27.05% in the last 6 months. However, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return was -0.59%.
Currently, Arfin India has a market capitalization of ₹858.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹62.7 and ₹20.6 respectively.
Arfin India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|136.8
|115.44
|+18.51%
|151.89
|-9.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.44
|2.35
|+3.74%
|2.3
|+6.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.09
|0.93
|+17.66%
|0.88
|+23.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|129.62
|109.11
|+18.8%
|145.95
|-11.19%
|Operating Income
|7.18
|6.33
|+13.45%
|5.93
|+20.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.03
|2.14
|-5.11%
|3.05
|-33.48%
|Net Income
|2.18
|1.99
|+9.68%
|2.59
|-15.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|0.13
|+7.69%
|0.16
|-12.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹136.8Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!