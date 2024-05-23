Arfin India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.89% YOY

Arfin India Q4 Results Live : Arfin India announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 9.93% decrease in revenue and a 15.89% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a growth of 18.51% in revenue and a 9.68% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 3.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.07% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, with a 13.45% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 20.99% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.14, marking a 12.09% decrease year-on-year.

Arfin India's stock performance in the last week showed a return of 4.41%, while it delivered returns of 27.05% in the last 6 months. However, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return was -0.59%.

Currently, Arfin India has a market capitalization of ₹858.97 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹62.7 and ₹20.6 respectively.

Arfin India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 136.8 115.44 +18.51% 151.89 -9.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.44 2.35 +3.74% 2.3 +6.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.09 0.93 +17.66% 0.88 +23.82% Total Operating Expense 129.62 109.11 +18.8% 145.95 -11.19% Operating Income 7.18 6.33 +13.45% 5.93 +20.99% Net Income Before Taxes 2.03 2.14 -5.11% 3.05 -33.48% Net Income 2.18 1.99 +9.68% 2.59 -15.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 0.13 +7.69% 0.16 -12.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.18Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹136.8Cr

