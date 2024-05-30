Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.38% YOY

Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Arman Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.72% & the profit increased by 40.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.66% and the profit increased by 20.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.66% q-o-q & increased by 51.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.18% q-o-q & increased by 12.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹71.23 for Q4 which increased by 49.29% Y-o-Y.
Arman Financial Services has delivered 1.78% return in the last 1 week, -3.66% return in last 6 months and -14.92% YTD return.
Currently the Arman Financial Services has a market cap of ₹2173.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2680 & ₹1545 respectively.
Arman Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|181.1
|166.66
|+8.66%
|148.78
|+21.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.44
|17.92
|+19.66%
|14.18
|+51.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.38
|0.36
|+4.02%
|0.31
|+21.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|55.35
|42.38
|+30.61%
|37.17
|+48.9%
|Operating Income
|125.75
|124.28
|+1.18%
|111.61
|+12.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|64.62
|55.18
|+17.11%
|48.83
|+32.33%
|Net Income
|50.82
|42
|+20.99%
|36.2
|+40.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|71.23
|58.26
|+22.27%
|47.71
|+49.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹50.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹181.1Cr
