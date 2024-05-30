Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.38% YOY

Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.72% YoY & profit increased by 40.38% YoY

Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Arman Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.72% & the profit increased by 40.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.66% and the profit increased by 20.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.66% q-o-q & increased by 51.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.18% q-o-q & increased by 12.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹71.23 for Q4 which increased by 49.29% Y-o-Y.

Arman Financial Services has delivered 1.78% return in the last 1 week, -3.66% return in last 6 months and -14.92% YTD return.

Currently the Arman Financial Services has a market cap of ₹2173.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2680 & ₹1545 respectively.

Arman Financial Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 181.1 166.66 +8.66% 148.78 +21.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.44 17.92 +19.66% 14.18 +51.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.38 0.36 +4.02% 0.31 +21.85% Total Operating Expense 55.35 42.38 +30.61% 37.17 +48.9% Operating Income 125.75 124.28 +1.18% 111.61 +12.67% Net Income Before Taxes 64.62 55.18 +17.11% 48.83 +32.33% Net Income 50.82 42 +20.99% 36.2 +40.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 71.23 58.26 +22.27% 47.71 +49.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹50.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹181.1Cr

