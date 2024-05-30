Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.38% YOY

Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.38% YOY

Livemint

Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.72% YoY & profit increased by 40.38% YoY

Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live

Arman Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Arman Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.72% & the profit increased by 40.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.66% and the profit increased by 20.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.66% q-o-q & increased by 51.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.18% q-o-q & increased by 12.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 71.23 for Q4 which increased by 49.29% Y-o-Y.

Arman Financial Services has delivered 1.78% return in the last 1 week, -3.66% return in last 6 months and -14.92% YTD return.

Currently the Arman Financial Services has a market cap of 2173.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2680 & 1545 respectively.

Arman Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue181.1166.66+8.66%148.78+21.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.4417.92+19.66%14.18+51.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.380.36+4.02%0.31+21.85%
Total Operating Expense55.3542.38+30.61%37.17+48.9%
Operating Income125.75124.28+1.18%111.61+12.67%
Net Income Before Taxes64.6255.18+17.11%48.83+32.33%
Net Income50.8242+20.99%36.2+40.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS71.2358.26+22.27%47.71+49.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹50.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹181.1Cr

