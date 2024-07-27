Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.98% YOY

Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live : Aro Granite Industries declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.99% & the profit decreased by 42.98% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.16% and the profit increased by 109.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.81% q-o-q & decreased by 1.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 50.38% q-o-q & decreased by 54.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q1 which decreased by 44.91% Y-o-Y.

Aro Granite Industries has delivered 3.13% return in the last 1 week, -1.66% return in the last 6 months and 23.73% YTD return.

Currently, Aro Granite Industries has a market cap of ₹92.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹69.3 & ₹41.1 respectively.

Aro Granite Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37.55 32.9 +14.16% 51.43 -26.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.8 3.77 +0.81% 3.85 -1.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.6 2.94 -11.7% 2.94 -11.51% Total Operating Expense 35.05 27.85 +25.85% 45.91 -23.65% Operating Income 2.5 5.05 -50.38% 5.53 -54.69% Net Income Before Taxes 0.15 0.38 -60.41% 2.24 -93.32% Net Income 0.75 0.36 +109.3% 1.32 -42.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.49 0.22 +122.85% 0.89 -44.91%