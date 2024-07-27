Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.98% YOY

Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.98% YOY

Livemint

Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 26.99% YoY & profit decreased by 42.98% YoY

Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live

Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live : Aro Granite Industries declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.99% & the profit decreased by 42.98% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.16% and the profit increased by 109.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.81% q-o-q & decreased by 1.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 50.38% q-o-q & decreased by 54.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.49 for Q1 which decreased by 44.91% Y-o-Y.

Aro Granite Industries has delivered 3.13% return in the last 1 week, -1.66% return in the last 6 months and 23.73% YTD return.

Currently, Aro Granite Industries has a market cap of 92.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 69.3 & 41.1 respectively.

Aro Granite Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37.5532.9+14.16%51.43-26.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.83.77+0.81%3.85-1.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.62.94-11.7%2.94-11.51%
Total Operating Expense35.0527.85+25.85%45.91-23.65%
Operating Income2.55.05-50.38%5.53-54.69%
Net Income Before Taxes0.150.38-60.41%2.24-93.32%
Net Income0.750.36+109.3%1.32-42.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.490.22+122.85%0.89-44.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.75Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹37.55Cr

