Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.98% YOY

Aro Granite Industries Q1 Results Live : Aro Granite Industries declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 26.99% & the profit decreased by 42.98% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.16% and the profit increased by 109.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.81% q-o-q & decreased by 1.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 50.38% q-o-q & decreased by 54.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q1 which decreased by 44.91% Y-o-Y.
Aro Granite Industries has delivered 3.13% return in the last 1 week, -1.66% return in the last 6 months and 23.73% YTD return.
Currently, Aro Granite Industries has a market cap of ₹92.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹69.3 & ₹41.1 respectively.
Aro Granite Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37.55
|32.9
|+14.16%
|51.43
|-26.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.8
|3.77
|+0.81%
|3.85
|-1.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.6
|2.94
|-11.7%
|2.94
|-11.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.05
|27.85
|+25.85%
|45.91
|-23.65%
|Operating Income
|2.5
|5.05
|-50.38%
|5.53
|-54.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.15
|0.38
|-60.41%
|2.24
|-93.32%
|Net Income
|0.75
|0.36
|+109.3%
|1.32
|-42.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.49
|0.22
|+122.85%
|0.89
|-44.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.75Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹37.55Cr
