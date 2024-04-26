Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.25% YOY

Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live : Aro Granite Industries declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.95% & the profit decreased by 26.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 73.08% and the profit decreased by 62.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 68.91% q-o-q & decreased by 5.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.18% q-o-q & increased by 31.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.22 for Q4 which decreased by 32.14% Y-o-Y.

Aro Granite Industries has delivered 4.41% return in the last 1 week, 1.17% return in last 6 months and 6.66% YTD return.

Currently the Aro Granite Industries has a market cap of ₹79.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹69.3 & ₹38.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aro Granite Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 32.9 122.2 -73.08% 46.96 -29.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.77 12.11 -68.91% 4 -5.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.94 8.78 -66.47% 3.2 -7.96% Total Operating Expense 27.85 108.11 -74.24% 43.12 -35.42% Operating Income 5.05 14.09 -64.18% 3.84 +31.54% Net Income Before Taxes 0.38 3.02 -87.52% 0.17 +127.88% Net Income 0.36 0.95 -62.21% 0.49 -26.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.22 0.61 -64.07% 0.32 -32.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.36Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹32.9Cr

