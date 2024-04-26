Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.25% YOY

Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.25% YOY

Livemint

Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 29.95% YoY & profit decreased by 26.25% YoY

Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live

Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live : Aro Granite Industries declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.95% & the profit decreased by 26.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 73.08% and the profit decreased by 62.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 68.91% q-o-q & decreased by 5.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.18% q-o-q & increased by 31.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.22 for Q4 which decreased by 32.14% Y-o-Y.

Aro Granite Industries has delivered 4.41% return in the last 1 week, 1.17% return in last 6 months and 6.66% YTD return.

Currently the Aro Granite Industries has a market cap of 79.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 69.3 & 38.7 respectively.

Aro Granite Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue32.9122.2-73.08%46.96-29.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.7712.11-68.91%4-5.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.948.78-66.47%3.2-7.96%
Total Operating Expense27.85108.11-74.24%43.12-35.42%
Operating Income5.0514.09-64.18%3.84+31.54%
Net Income Before Taxes0.383.02-87.52%0.17+127.88%
Net Income0.360.95-62.21%0.49-26.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.220.61-64.07%0.32-32.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹32.9Cr

