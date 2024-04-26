Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.25% YOY

Aro Granite Industries Q4 Results Live : Aro Granite Industries declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 29.95% & the profit decreased by 26.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 73.08% and the profit decreased by 62.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 68.91% q-o-q & decreased by 5.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 64.18% q-o-q & increased by 31.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.22 for Q4 which decreased by 32.14% Y-o-Y.
Aro Granite Industries has delivered 4.41% return in the last 1 week, 1.17% return in last 6 months and 6.66% YTD return.
Currently the Aro Granite Industries has a market cap of ₹79.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹69.3 & ₹38.7 respectively.
Aro Granite Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|32.9
|122.2
|-73.08%
|46.96
|-29.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.77
|12.11
|-68.91%
|4
|-5.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.94
|8.78
|-66.47%
|3.2
|-7.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|27.85
|108.11
|-74.24%
|43.12
|-35.42%
|Operating Income
|5.05
|14.09
|-64.18%
|3.84
|+31.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.38
|3.02
|-87.52%
|0.17
|+127.88%
|Net Income
|0.36
|0.95
|-62.21%
|0.49
|-26.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.22
|0.61
|-64.07%
|0.32
|-32.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹32.9Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!