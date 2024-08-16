Art Nirman Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 116.89% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Art Nirman Q1 Results Live
Art Nirman Q1 Results Live

Art Nirman Q1 Results Live : Art Nirman Q1 Results Live: Art Nirman declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.46% YoY, reaching new heights despite challenging market conditions. The profit showcased a remarkable surge of 116.89% YoY, highlighting the company's robust financial health and strategic efficiency.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, Art Nirman experienced a revenue decline of 58.88%. Despite the drop in revenue, the profit surged by 86.83% over the previous quarter, indicating a significant improvement in cost management and operational efficiency.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 9.47% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 35.48% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in SG&A expenses has played a crucial role in enhancing profitability and maintaining cost efficiency.

Operating income for Art Nirman saw a decline of 43.95% q-o-q but demonstrated an impressive increase of 739.37% YoY. This substantial year-over-year growth in operating income reflects the company's strong operational performance and strategic initiatives.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.16, marking a 100% increase YoY. The growth in EPS signifies the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Art Nirman has delivered a negative return of -11.07% over the last week and -6.93% over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has achieved a positive return of 21.15%, indicating long-term growth potential.

Currently, Art Nirman has a market capitalization of 170.37 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 97.7 and a 52-week low of 45.7, reflecting the volatility and potential for growth in its market valuation.

Art Nirman Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.513.38-58.88%5.22+5.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.160.18-9.47%0.25-35.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.160.16-0.55%0.17-4.8%
Total Operating Expense5.1512.76-59.61%5.17-0.41%
Operating Income0.350.62-43.95%0.04+739.37%
Net Income Before Taxes0.410.19+119.7%0.19+116.89%
Net Income0.410.22+86.83%0.19+116.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.160.09+77.78%0.08+100%
₹0.41Cr
₹5.5Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM IST
