Art Nirman Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 116.89% YoY

Art Nirman Q1 Results Live : Art Nirman Q1 Results Live: Art Nirman declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.46% YoY, reaching new heights despite challenging market conditions. The profit showcased a remarkable surge of 116.89% YoY, highlighting the company's robust financial health and strategic efficiency.
In comparison to the previous quarter, however, Art Nirman experienced a revenue decline of 58.88%. Despite the drop in revenue, the profit surged by 86.83% over the previous quarter, indicating a significant improvement in cost management and operational efficiency.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 9.47% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 35.48% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in SG&A expenses has played a crucial role in enhancing profitability and maintaining cost efficiency.
Operating income for Art Nirman saw a decline of 43.95% q-o-q but demonstrated an impressive increase of 739.37% YoY. This substantial year-over-year growth in operating income reflects the company's strong operational performance and strategic initiatives.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.16, marking a 100% increase YoY. The growth in EPS signifies the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Art Nirman has delivered a negative return of -11.07% over the last week and -6.93% over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has achieved a positive return of 21.15%, indicating long-term growth potential.
Currently, Art Nirman has a market capitalization of ₹170.37 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹97.7 and a 52-week low of ₹45.7, reflecting the volatility and potential for growth in its market valuation.
Art Nirman Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.5
|13.38
|-58.88%
|5.22
|+5.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.16
|0.18
|-9.47%
|0.25
|-35.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.16
|0.16
|-0.55%
|0.17
|-4.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.15
|12.76
|-59.61%
|5.17
|-0.41%
|Operating Income
|0.35
|0.62
|-43.95%
|0.04
|+739.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.41
|0.19
|+119.7%
|0.19
|+116.89%
|Net Income
|0.41
|0.22
|+86.83%
|0.19
|+116.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.16
|0.09
|+77.78%
|0.08
|+100%
