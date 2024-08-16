Art Nirman Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 116.89% YoY

Art Nirman Q1 Results Live : Art Nirman Q1 Results Live: Art Nirman declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.46% YoY, reaching new heights despite challenging market conditions. The profit showcased a remarkable surge of 116.89% YoY, highlighting the company's robust financial health and strategic efficiency.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, Art Nirman experienced a revenue decline of 58.88%. Despite the drop in revenue, the profit surged by 86.83% over the previous quarter, indicating a significant improvement in cost management and operational efficiency.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 9.47% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 35.48% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in SG&A expenses has played a crucial role in enhancing profitability and maintaining cost efficiency.

Operating income for Art Nirman saw a decline of 43.95% q-o-q but demonstrated an impressive increase of 739.37% YoY. This substantial year-over-year growth in operating income reflects the company's strong operational performance and strategic initiatives.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.16, marking a 100% increase YoY. The growth in EPS signifies the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Art Nirman has delivered a negative return of -11.07% over the last week and -6.93% over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has achieved a positive return of 21.15%, indicating long-term growth potential.

Currently, Art Nirman has a market capitalization of ₹170.37 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹97.7 and a 52-week low of ₹45.7, reflecting the volatility and potential for growth in its market valuation.

Art Nirman Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.5 13.38 -58.88% 5.22 +5.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.16 0.18 -9.47% 0.25 -35.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.16 0.16 -0.55% 0.17 -4.8% Total Operating Expense 5.15 12.76 -59.61% 5.17 -0.41% Operating Income 0.35 0.62 -43.95% 0.04 +739.37% Net Income Before Taxes 0.41 0.19 +119.7% 0.19 +116.89% Net Income 0.41 0.22 +86.83% 0.19 +116.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.16 0.09 +77.78% 0.08 +100%