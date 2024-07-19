Artson Engineering Q1 results : loss at ₹0.49Cr, Revenue decreased by 40.38% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Artson Engineering Q1 Results Live : Artson Engineering announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in revenue by 40.38% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a loss of 0.49Cr for the quarter.

In the previous fiscal year same period, Artson Engineering had recorded a profit of 1.03cr, indicating a stark contrast in the financial performance.

Despite a slight growth of 0.39% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the operating income saw a significant decline of 25.27% sequentially and 49.8% year-on-year.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 11.29% quarter-on-quarter and 11.52% year-on-year, impacting the overall financials of the company.

The EPS for Q1 stands at -0.13, marking a substantial decrease of 146.43% year-on-year, reflecting the challenging market conditions faced by Artson Engineering.

Artson Engineering's stock performance has been underwhelming, with a negative return of -0.96% in the last week, 0.37% in the last 6 months, and -7.96% year-to-date.

As of now, Artson Engineering holds a market cap of 608.63 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of 218.1 and 88.04 respectively.

Artson Engineering Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue24.9724.88+0.39%41.89-40.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.093.67+11.29%3.67+11.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.630.54+17.82%0.35+80.22%
Total Operating Expense23.222.5+3.1%38.35-39.51%
Operating Income1.782.38-25.27%3.54-49.8%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.690.2-440.5%0.82-184.28%
Net Income-0.491.32-137.42%1.03-147.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.130.36-136.11%0.28-146.43%
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
