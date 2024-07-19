Artson Engineering Q1 results : loss at ₹0.49Cr, Revenue decreased by 40.38% YoY

Artson Engineering Q1 Results Live : Artson Engineering announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in revenue by 40.38% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a loss of ₹0.49Cr for the quarter.
In the previous fiscal year same period, Artson Engineering had recorded a profit of ₹1.03cr, indicating a stark contrast in the financial performance.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Despite a slight growth of 0.39% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the operating income saw a significant decline of 25.27% sequentially and 49.8% year-on-year.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 11.29% quarter-on-quarter and 11.52% year-on-year, impacting the overall financials of the company.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹-0.13, marking a substantial decrease of 146.43% year-on-year, reflecting the challenging market conditions faced by Artson Engineering.
Artson Engineering's stock performance has been underwhelming, with a negative return of -0.96% in the last week, 0.37% in the last 6 months, and -7.96% year-to-date.
As of now, Artson Engineering holds a market cap of ₹608.63 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹218.1 and ₹88.04 respectively.
Artson Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|24.97
|24.88
|+0.39%
|41.89
|-40.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.09
|3.67
|+11.29%
|3.67
|+11.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.63
|0.54
|+17.82%
|0.35
|+80.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|23.2
|22.5
|+3.1%
|38.35
|-39.51%
|Operating Income
|1.78
|2.38
|-25.27%
|3.54
|-49.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.69
|0.2
|-440.5%
|0.82
|-184.28%
|Net Income
|-0.49
|1.32
|-137.42%
|1.03
|-147.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.13
|0.36
|-136.11%
|0.28
|-146.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.49Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹24.97Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar