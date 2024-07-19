Artson Engineering Q1 results : loss at ₹0.49Cr, Revenue decreased by 40.38% YoY

Artson Engineering Q1 Results Live : Artson Engineering announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in revenue by 40.38% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a loss of ₹0.49Cr for the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous fiscal year same period, Artson Engineering had recorded a profit of ₹1.03cr, indicating a stark contrast in the financial performance.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite a slight growth of 0.39% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the operating income saw a significant decline of 25.27% sequentially and 49.8% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 11.29% quarter-on-quarter and 11.52% year-on-year, impacting the overall financials of the company.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹-0.13, marking a substantial decrease of 146.43% year-on-year, reflecting the challenging market conditions faced by Artson Engineering.

Artson Engineering's stock performance has been underwhelming, with a negative return of -0.96% in the last week, 0.37% in the last 6 months, and -7.96% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Artson Engineering holds a market cap of ₹608.63 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹218.1 and ₹88.04 respectively.

Artson Engineering Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 24.97 24.88 +0.39% 41.89 -40.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.09 3.67 +11.29% 3.67 +11.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.63 0.54 +17.82% 0.35 +80.22% Total Operating Expense 23.2 22.5 +3.1% 38.35 -39.51% Operating Income 1.78 2.38 -25.27% 3.54 -49.8% Net Income Before Taxes -0.69 0.2 -440.5% 0.82 -184.28% Net Income -0.49 1.32 -137.42% 1.03 -147.86% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.13 0.36 -136.11% 0.28 -146.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.49Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹24.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar