Artson Engineering Q3 Results 2025:Artson Engineering declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 42.99% & the profit increased by 1202.04% YoY. Profit at ₹6.38 crore and revenue at ₹17.81 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.71% while the profit increased significantly by 312.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.3% q-o-q and increased by 45.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 252.25% q-o-q and decreased by 375.35% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.73 for Q3 which increased by 1230.77% Y-o-Y.
Artson Engineering has delivered 5.33% return in the last 1 week, 21.1% return in last 6 months and 2.6% YTD return.
Currently, Artson Engineering has a market cap of ₹692.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹220.4 & ₹135.1 respectively.
Artson Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.81
|19.51
|-8.71%
|31.24
|-42.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.7
|4.3
|+9.3%
|3.23
|+45.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.58
|0.63
|-7.94%
|0.69
|-15.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.63
|21.74
|+17.89%
|28.39
|-9.72%
|Operating Income
|-7.82
|-2.22
|-252.25%
|2.84
|-375.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.86
|-4.17
|+312.47%
|0.45
|+1868.89%
|Net Income
|6.38
|-3
|+312.67%
|0.49
|+1202.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.73
|-0.81
|+313.58%
|0.13
|+1230.77%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
