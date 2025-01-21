Artson Engineering Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1202.04% YOY, profit at ₹6.38 crore and revenue at ₹17.81 crore

Published21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Artson Engineering Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025

Artson Engineering Q3 Results 2025:Artson Engineering declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 42.99% & the profit increased by 1202.04% YoY. Profit at 6.38 crore and revenue at 17.81 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.71% while the profit increased significantly by 312.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.3% q-o-q and increased by 45.51% Y-o-Y.

Artson Engineering Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 252.25% q-o-q and decreased by 375.35% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 1.73 for Q3 which increased by 1230.77% Y-o-Y.

Artson Engineering has delivered 5.33% return in the last 1 week, 21.1% return in last 6 months and 2.6% YTD return.

Currently, Artson Engineering has a market cap of 692.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 220.4 & 135.1 respectively.

Artson Engineering Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.8119.51-8.71%31.24-42.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.74.3+9.3%3.23+45.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.580.63-7.94%0.69-15.94%
Total Operating Expense25.6321.74+17.89%28.39-9.72%
Operating Income-7.82-2.22-252.25%2.84-375.35%
Net Income Before Taxes8.86-4.17+312.47%0.45+1868.89%
Net Income6.38-3+312.67%0.49+1202.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.73-0.81+313.58%0.13+1230.77%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.38Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹17.81Cr

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
