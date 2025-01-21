Artson Engineering Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1202.04% YOY, profit at ₹6.38 crore and revenue at ₹17.81 crore

Artson Engineering Q3 Results 2025:Artson Engineering declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 42.99% & the profit increased by 1202.04% YoY. Profit at ₹6.38 crore and revenue at ₹17.81 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.71% while the profit increased significantly by 312.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.3% q-o-q and increased by 45.51% Y-o-Y.

Artson Engineering Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 252.25% q-o-q and decreased by 375.35% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.73 for Q3 which increased by 1230.77% Y-o-Y.

Artson Engineering has delivered 5.33% return in the last 1 week, 21.1% return in last 6 months and 2.6% YTD return.

Currently, Artson Engineering has a market cap of ₹692.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹220.4 & ₹135.1 respectively.

Artson Engineering Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.81 19.51 -8.71% 31.24 -42.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.7 4.3 +9.3% 3.23 +45.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.58 0.63 -7.94% 0.69 -15.94% Total Operating Expense 25.63 21.74 +17.89% 28.39 -9.72% Operating Income -7.82 -2.22 -252.25% 2.84 -375.35% Net Income Before Taxes 8.86 -4.17 +312.47% 0.45 +1868.89% Net Income 6.38 -3 +312.67% 0.49 +1202.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.73 -0.81 +313.58% 0.13 +1230.77%

