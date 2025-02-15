Arvee Laboratories India Q3 Results 2025:Arvee Laboratories India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 15.71% year-on-year but a concerning profit decline of 37.5%. The profit stood at ₹0.15 crore, while revenue reached ₹8.91 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company faced significant challenges, with revenue declining by 28.89% and profit plummeting by 84.69%. This troubling trend raises questions about the sustainability of their current financial strategies.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, increasing by 4.46% quarter-on-quarter and by 19.39% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could further impact profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income also showed a stark decrease, down by 94.17% quarter-on-quarter and 58.82% year-on-year, indicating a substantial contraction in operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹0.14, which represents a decrease of 36.36% year-on-year. This decline in EPS signals a potential decrease in investor confidence moving forward.

Arvee Laboratories India has delivered a return of -2.5% in the last week, -23.37% in the last six months, and a -16.4% return year-to-date, showcasing a troubling trend for investors.

Currently, Arvee Laboratories India holds a market capitalization of ₹153.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹315 and a low of ₹117.05. This volatility reflects the challenges the company faces in the competitive market.

Arvee Laboratories India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.91 12.53 -28.89% 7.7 +15.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.17 1.12 +4.46% 0.98 +19.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.28 0.3 -6.67% 0.35 -20% Total Operating Expense 8.84 11.32 -21.91% 7.53 +17.4% Operating Income 0.07 1.2 -94.17% 0.17 -58.82% Net Income Before Taxes 0.21 1.31 -83.97% 0.32 -34.38% Net Income 0.15 0.98 -84.69% 0.24 -37.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 0.89 -84.27% 0.22 -36.36%