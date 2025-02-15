Arvee Laboratories India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 37.5% YOY, profit at ₹0.15 crore and revenue at ₹8.91 crore

Arvee Laboratories India Q3 Results 2025:Arvee Laboratories India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 15.71% year-on-year but a concerning profit decline of 37.5%. The profit stood at ₹0.15 crore, while revenue reached ₹8.91 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company faced significant challenges, with revenue declining by 28.89% and profit plummeting by 84.69%. This troubling trend raises questions about the sustainability of their current financial strategies.
Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, increasing by 4.46% quarter-on-quarter and by 19.39% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could further impact profitability if not managed effectively.
The operating income also showed a stark decrease, down by 94.17% quarter-on-quarter and 58.82% year-on-year, indicating a substantial contraction in operational performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹0.14, which represents a decrease of 36.36% year-on-year. This decline in EPS signals a potential decrease in investor confidence moving forward.
Arvee Laboratories India has delivered a return of -2.5% in the last week, -23.37% in the last six months, and a -16.4% return year-to-date, showcasing a troubling trend for investors.
Currently, Arvee Laboratories India holds a market capitalization of ₹153.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹315 and a low of ₹117.05. This volatility reflects the challenges the company faces in the competitive market.
Arvee Laboratories India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.91
|12.53
|-28.89%
|7.7
|+15.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.17
|1.12
|+4.46%
|0.98
|+19.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.28
|0.3
|-6.67%
|0.35
|-20%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.84
|11.32
|-21.91%
|7.53
|+17.4%
|Operating Income
|0.07
|1.2
|-94.17%
|0.17
|-58.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.21
|1.31
|-83.97%
|0.32
|-34.38%
|Net Income
|0.15
|0.98
|-84.69%
|0.24
|-37.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|0.89
|-84.27%
|0.22
|-36.36%
