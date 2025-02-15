Arvee Laboratories India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 37.5% YOY, profit at ₹0.15 crore and revenue at ₹8.91 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
Arvee Laboratories India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Arvee Laboratories India Q3 Results 2025:Arvee Laboratories India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 15.71% year-on-year but a concerning profit decline of 37.5%. The profit stood at 0.15 crore, while revenue reached 8.91 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company faced significant challenges, with revenue declining by 28.89% and profit plummeting by 84.69%. This troubling trend raises questions about the sustainability of their current financial strategies.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, increasing by 4.46% quarter-on-quarter and by 19.39% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could further impact profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income also showed a stark decrease, down by 94.17% quarter-on-quarter and 58.82% year-on-year, indicating a substantial contraction in operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 0.14, which represents a decrease of 36.36% year-on-year. This decline in EPS signals a potential decrease in investor confidence moving forward.

Arvee Laboratories India has delivered a return of -2.5% in the last week, -23.37% in the last six months, and a -16.4% return year-to-date, showcasing a troubling trend for investors.

Currently, Arvee Laboratories India holds a market capitalization of 153.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 315 and a low of 117.05. This volatility reflects the challenges the company faces in the competitive market.

Arvee Laboratories India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.9112.53-28.89%7.7+15.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.171.12+4.46%0.98+19.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.280.3-6.67%0.35-20%
Total Operating Expense8.8411.32-21.91%7.53+17.4%
Operating Income0.071.2-94.17%0.17-58.82%
Net Income Before Taxes0.211.31-83.97%0.32-34.38%
Net Income0.150.98-84.69%0.24-37.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.140.89-84.27%0.22-36.36%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.15Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹8.91Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:26 AM IST
