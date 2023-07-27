Arvind Limited Q1 Results: Net profit declines 31.4% at ₹70 crore, revenue down by 21.2% YoY1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Apart from this, the firm said that its revenue declined 21.2 percent at ₹1,853.3 crore for Q1FY24 compared to ₹2,352.1 crore in Q1FY22.
Arvind Limited on Thursday released the results for first quarter of FY 2024 and said its net profit was down 31.4% YoY at ₹69.7 crore for June 23 from ₹102 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
