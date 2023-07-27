comScore
Arvind Limited on Thursday released the results for first quarter of FY 2024 and said its net profit was down 31.4% YoY at 69.7 crore for June 23 from 102 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Apart from this, the firm said that its revenue declined 21.2 percent at 1,853.3 crore for Q1FY24 compared to 2,352.1 crore in Q1FY22. The firm said that Q1 FY24 revenues is at 1853 crore and EBIDTA is at 180 crore. However, the overall EBITDA margin improved by 30 bps on a YoY basis to 9.7 percent, it said in a stock regulatory filing. 

“During the quarter, Arvind’s 24MW hybrid wind-solar project went live, that took Arvind’s total share of renewable energy consumption to 47%, and further strengthened its industry leading credentials in environmental sustainability," " the firm said.

Meanwhile, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the firm, in the meeting held on 27 July, 2023, granted one lakh stock options to an eligible employee of the company under 'Grant – July 2023' pursuant to Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2021.

Arvind Limited share traded 7.26% lower on Thursday at 125.90 apiece on the BSE.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

