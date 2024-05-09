Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Arvind Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.09% YOY

Arvind Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.09% YOY

Arvind Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.3% YoY & profit increased by 2.09% YoY

Arvind Q4 Results Live

Arvind Q4 Results Live : Arvind declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showcasing a 10.3% increase in revenue and a 2.09% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Quarterly comparison reveals a 9.86% growth in revenue and a 7.99% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.6% decrease quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but rose by 10.26% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a significant improvement, climbing by 17.08% QoQ and 29.87% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.78, marking a 15.27% increase YoY.

Arvind has demonstrated strong returns, with 13.94% in the last week, 78.75% in the last 6 months, and 37.69% Year-to-Date (YTD).

With a market cap of 9417.8 Cr and 52-week high/low of 369 & 103.53 respectively, Arvind continues to show stability.

Analysts' ratings as of 09 May, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment towards Arvind, with 2 analysts giving a Buy rating and 5 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, remains Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's performance.

Arvind Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2074.511888.24+9.86%1880.76+10.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total239.81241.26-0.6%217.5+10.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.3366.39+1.42%65.89+2.19%
Total Operating Expense1899.011738.34+9.24%1745.62+8.79%
Operating Income175.5149.9+17.08%135.14+29.87%
Net Income Before Taxes138.22119.97+15.21%109.37+26.38%
Net Income99.0391.7+7.99%97+2.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.783.5+8.15%3.28+15.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹99.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2074.51Cr

