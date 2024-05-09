Arvind Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.09% YOY

Arvind Q4 Results Live : Arvind declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showcasing a 10.3% increase in revenue and a 2.09% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
Quarterly comparison reveals a 9.86% growth in revenue and a 7.99% increase in profit from the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.6% decrease quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but rose by 10.26% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Operating income showed a significant improvement, climbing by 17.08% QoQ and 29.87% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.78, marking a 15.27% increase YoY.
Arvind has demonstrated strong returns, with 13.94% in the last week, 78.75% in the last 6 months, and 37.69% Year-to-Date (YTD).
With a market cap of ₹9417.8 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹369 & ₹103.53 respectively, Arvind continues to show stability.
Analysts' ratings as of 09 May, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment towards Arvind, with 2 analysts giving a Buy rating and 5 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, remains Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's performance.
Arvind Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2074.51
|1888.24
|+9.86%
|1880.76
|+10.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|239.81
|241.26
|-0.6%
|217.5
|+10.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|67.33
|66.39
|+1.42%
|65.89
|+2.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|1899.01
|1738.34
|+9.24%
|1745.62
|+8.79%
|Operating Income
|175.5
|149.9
|+17.08%
|135.14
|+29.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|138.22
|119.97
|+15.21%
|109.37
|+26.38%
|Net Income
|99.03
|91.7
|+7.99%
|97
|+2.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.78
|3.5
|+8.15%
|3.28
|+15.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹99.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2074.51Cr
