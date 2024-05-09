Arvind Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.09% YOY

Arvind Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.3% YoY & profit increased by 2.09% YoY

Arvind Q4 Results Live : Arvind declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showcasing a 10.3% increase in revenue and a 2.09% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Quarterly comparison reveals a 9.86% growth in revenue and a 7.99% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.6% decrease quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but rose by 10.26% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a significant improvement, climbing by 17.08% QoQ and 29.87% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.78, marking a 15.27% increase YoY.

Arvind has demonstrated strong returns, with 13.94% in the last week, 78.75% in the last 6 months, and 37.69% Year-to-Date (YTD).

With a market cap of ₹9417.8 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹369 & ₹103.53 respectively, Arvind continues to show stability.

Analysts' ratings as of 09 May, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment towards Arvind, with 2 analysts giving a Buy rating and 5 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, remains Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's performance.

Arvind Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2074.51 1888.24 +9.86% 1880.76 +10.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 239.81 241.26 -0.6% 217.5 +10.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.33 66.39 +1.42% 65.89 +2.19% Total Operating Expense 1899.01 1738.34 +9.24% 1745.62 +8.79% Operating Income 175.5 149.9 +17.08% 135.14 +29.87% Net Income Before Taxes 138.22 119.97 +15.21% 109.37 +26.38% Net Income 99.03 91.7 +7.99% 97 +2.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.78 3.5 +8.15% 3.28 +15.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹99.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2074.51Cr

