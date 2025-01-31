Arvind Smartspaces Q3 Results 2025:Arvind Smartspaces declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 149.3% increase in revenue year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by 407.87% YoY, amounting to ₹47.74 crore, while total revenue reached ₹210.16 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 20.87%, despite a modest profit increase of 17.33%. This discrepancy indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 15.21% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 36.94% YoY, which may suggest a ramp-up in operational activities or investments in growth initiatives.

Arvind Smartspaces Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, there was a decline of 10.05% q-o-q; however, the year-over-year increase stood at an impressive 208.86%. This reflects strong overall growth when viewed against the prior year's performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹10.35, marking a 404.88% increase YoY, further highlighting the company’s robust profitability trajectory.

Arvind Smartspaces has had a challenging week with a -1.67% return, and similarly, it has recorded a -0.09% return over the past six months and a -12.07% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Arvind Smartspaces boasts a market capitalization of ₹3479.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1025 and a low of ₹512.29.

Analysts appear optimistic, as out of three covering the company, all three have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, supports this bullish outlook.

Arvind Smartspaces Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 210.16 265.58 -20.87% 84.3 +149.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.35 15.06 +15.21% 12.67 +36.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.24 1.28 -3.13% 1.1 +12.73% Total Operating Expense 151.96 200.89 -24.36% 65.46 +132.14% Operating Income 58.19 64.69 -10.05% 18.84 +208.86% Net Income Before Taxes 58.4 63.84 -8.52% 18.33 +218.6% Net Income 47.74 40.69 +17.33% 9.4 +407.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.35 8.84 +17.08% 2.05 +404.88%