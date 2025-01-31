Arvind Smartspaces Q3 Results 2025:Arvind Smartspaces declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 149.3% increase in revenue year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by 407.87% YoY, amounting to ₹47.74 crore, while total revenue reached ₹210.16 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 20.87%, despite a modest profit increase of 17.33%. This discrepancy indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum on a quarter-to-quarter basis.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 15.21% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 36.94% YoY, which may suggest a ramp-up in operational activities or investments in growth initiatives.
In terms of operating income, there was a decline of 10.05% q-o-q; however, the year-over-year increase stood at an impressive 208.86%. This reflects strong overall growth when viewed against the prior year's performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹10.35, marking a 404.88% increase YoY, further highlighting the company’s robust profitability trajectory.
Arvind Smartspaces has had a challenging week with a -1.67% return, and similarly, it has recorded a -0.09% return over the past six months and a -12.07% return year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Arvind Smartspaces boasts a market capitalization of ₹3479.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1025 and a low of ₹512.29.
Analysts appear optimistic, as out of three covering the company, all three have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, supports this bullish outlook.
Arvind Smartspaces Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|210.16
|265.58
|-20.87%
|84.3
|+149.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.35
|15.06
|+15.21%
|12.67
|+36.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.24
|1.28
|-3.13%
|1.1
|+12.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|151.96
|200.89
|-24.36%
|65.46
|+132.14%
|Operating Income
|58.19
|64.69
|-10.05%
|18.84
|+208.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58.4
|63.84
|-8.52%
|18.33
|+218.6%
|Net Income
|47.74
|40.69
|+17.33%
|9.4
|+407.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.35
|8.84
|+17.08%
|2.05
|+404.88%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.