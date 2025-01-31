Arvind Smartspaces Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 407.87% YOY, profit at ₹47.74 crore and revenue at ₹210.16 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Arvind Smartspaces Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Arvind Smartspaces Q3 Results 2025:Arvind Smartspaces declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 149.3% increase in revenue year-over-year (YoY). The company's profit surged by 407.87% YoY, amounting to 47.74 crore, while total revenue reached 210.16 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 20.87%, despite a modest profit increase of 17.33%. This discrepancy indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 15.21% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 36.94% YoY, which may suggest a ramp-up in operational activities or investments in growth initiatives.

Arvind Smartspaces Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, there was a decline of 10.05% q-o-q; however, the year-over-year increase stood at an impressive 208.86%. This reflects strong overall growth when viewed against the prior year's performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached 10.35, marking a 404.88% increase YoY, further highlighting the company’s robust profitability trajectory.

Arvind Smartspaces has had a challenging week with a -1.67% return, and similarly, it has recorded a -0.09% return over the past six months and a -12.07% return year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Arvind Smartspaces boasts a market capitalization of 3479.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 1025 and a low of 512.29.

Analysts appear optimistic, as out of three covering the company, all three have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, supports this bullish outlook.

Arvind Smartspaces Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue210.16265.58-20.87%84.3+149.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.3515.06+15.21%12.67+36.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.241.28-3.13%1.1+12.73%
Total Operating Expense151.96200.89-24.36%65.46+132.14%
Operating Income58.1964.69-10.05%18.84+208.86%
Net Income Before Taxes58.463.84-8.52%18.33+218.6%
Net Income47.7440.69+17.33%9.4+407.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.358.84+17.08%2.05+404.88%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹47.74Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹210.16Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
