Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.9% YOY

Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live : Asahi India Glass declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 3.41% year-over-year, alongside a notable profit rise of 9.9%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.21%, while profit surged by 22.43%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.26% quarter-on-quarter and saw a 7.01% increase year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs amid their growth trajectory.
In terms of operating performance, Asahi India Glass reported an operating income increase of 22.47% quarter-on-quarter and a 15.68% increase year-over-year, reflecting robust operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.93, marking a 10.08% increase year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability enhancements.
In the stock market, Asahi India Glass has registered a return of 1.24% in the last week, 16.99% over the past six months, and an impressive 22.07% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.
Currently, Asahi India Glass has a market capitalization of ₹17,109.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹833.95 and a low of ₹501.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential.
As of 31 Oct, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has issued a 'Buy' rating, highlighting a divergence in market sentiment regarding the company's future prospects.
Asahi India Glass Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1157.68
|1132.66
|+2.21%
|1119.51
|+3.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|270.91
|257.37
|+5.26%
|253.17
|+7.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|47.56
|46.71
|+1.82%
|42.95
|+10.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|992.71
|997.96
|-0.53%
|976.9
|+1.62%
|Operating Income
|164.97
|134.7
|+22.47%
|142.61
|+15.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|140.91
|107.15
|+31.51%
|116.55
|+20.9%
|Net Income
|95.48
|77.99
|+22.43%
|86.88
|+9.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.93
|3.21
|+22.43%
|3.57
|+10.08%
