Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.9% YOY

Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.9% YOY

Livemint

Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.41% YoY & profit increased by 9.9% YoY

Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live

Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live : Asahi India Glass declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 3.41% year-over-year, alongside a notable profit rise of 9.9%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.21%, while profit surged by 22.43%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.26% quarter-on-quarter and saw a 7.01% increase year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs amid their growth trajectory.

In terms of operating performance, Asahi India Glass reported an operating income increase of 22.47% quarter-on-quarter and a 15.68% increase year-over-year, reflecting robust operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.93, marking a 10.08% increase year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability enhancements.

In the stock market, Asahi India Glass has registered a return of 1.24% in the last week, 16.99% over the past six months, and an impressive 22.07% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Asahi India Glass has a market capitalization of 17,109.88 crore, with a 52-week high of 833.95 and a low of 501.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential.

As of 31 Oct, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has issued a 'Buy' rating, highlighting a divergence in market sentiment regarding the company's future prospects.

Asahi India Glass Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1157.681132.66+2.21%1119.51+3.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total270.91257.37+5.26%253.17+7.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization47.5646.71+1.82%42.95+10.73%
Total Operating Expense992.71997.96-0.53%976.9+1.62%
Operating Income164.97134.7+22.47%142.61+15.68%
Net Income Before Taxes140.91107.15+31.51%116.55+20.9%
Net Income95.4877.99+22.43%86.88+9.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.933.21+22.43%3.57+10.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹95.48Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1157.68Cr

