Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 9.9% YOY

Asahi India Glass Q2 Results Live : Asahi India Glass declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 3.41% year-over-year, alongside a notable profit rise of 9.9%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.21%, while profit surged by 22.43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.26% quarter-on-quarter and saw a 7.01% increase year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs amid their growth trajectory.

In terms of operating performance, Asahi India Glass reported an operating income increase of 22.47% quarter-on-quarter and a 15.68% increase year-over-year, reflecting robust operational efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.93, marking a 10.08% increase year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability enhancements.

In the stock market, Asahi India Glass has registered a return of 1.24% in the last week, 16.99% over the past six months, and an impressive 22.07% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Asahi India Glass has a market capitalization of ₹17,109.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹833.95 and a low of ₹501.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Oct, 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has issued a 'Buy' rating, highlighting a divergence in market sentiment regarding the company's future prospects.

Asahi India Glass Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1157.68 1132.66 +2.21% 1119.51 +3.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 270.91 257.37 +5.26% 253.17 +7.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 47.56 46.71 +1.82% 42.95 +10.73% Total Operating Expense 992.71 997.96 -0.53% 976.9 +1.62% Operating Income 164.97 134.7 +22.47% 142.61 +15.68% Net Income Before Taxes 140.91 107.15 +31.51% 116.55 +20.9% Net Income 95.48 77.99 +22.43% 86.88 +9.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.93 3.21 +22.43% 3.57 +10.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹95.48Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1157.68Cr

