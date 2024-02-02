Asahi Songwon Colors Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 86.09% YOY

Asahi Songwon Colors declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.58% & the loss decreased by 86.09% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.16% and the loss increased by 104.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.54% q-o-q & decreased by 2.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 96.57% q-o-q & increased by 116.14% Y-o-Y.
Asahi Songwon Colors has delivered 5.17% return in the last 1 week, 44.79% return in last 6 months and 6.51% YTD return.
Currently the Asahi Songwon Colors has a market cap of ₹383.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹335 & ₹171.2 respectively.
Asahi Songwon Colors Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.15
|95.33
|+7.16%
|94.08
|+8.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.9
|13.36
|+11.54%
|15.3
|-2.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.03
|3.83
|+5.17%
|3.73
|+8%
|Total Operating Expense
|101.21
|67.96
|+48.93%
|99.9
|+1.31%
|Operating Income
|0.94
|27.37
|-96.57%
|-5.82
|+116.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.31
|25.17
|-105.21%
|-9.49
|+86.19%
|Net Income
|-1.02
|23.57
|-104.34%
|-7.36
|+86.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.15Cr
