Asahi Songwon Colors Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 86.09% YOY

Asahi Songwon Colors declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.58% & the loss decreased by 86.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.16% and the loss increased by 104.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.54% q-o-q & decreased by 2.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 96.57% q-o-q & increased by 116.14% Y-o-Y.

Asahi Songwon Colors has delivered 5.17% return in the last 1 week, 44.79% return in last 6 months and 6.51% YTD return.

Currently the Asahi Songwon Colors has a market cap of ₹383.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹335 & ₹171.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asahi Songwon Colors Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.15 95.33 +7.16% 94.08 +8.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.9 13.36 +11.54% 15.3 -2.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.03 3.83 +5.17% 3.73 +8% Total Operating Expense 101.21 67.96 +48.93% 99.9 +1.31% Operating Income 0.94 27.37 -96.57% -5.82 +116.14% Net Income Before Taxes -1.31 25.17 -105.21% -9.49 +86.19% Net Income -1.02 23.57 -104.34% -7.36 +86.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹102.15Cr

