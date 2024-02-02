Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Asahi Songwon Colors Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 86.09% YOY

Asahi Songwon Colors Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 86.09% YOY

Livemint

Asahi Songwon Colors Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.58% YoY & loss decreased by 86.09% YoY

Asahi Songwon Colors Q3 FY24 Results Live

Asahi Songwon Colors declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.58% & the loss decreased by 86.09% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.16% and the loss increased by 104.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.54% q-o-q & decreased by 2.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 96.57% q-o-q & increased by 116.14% Y-o-Y.

Asahi Songwon Colors has delivered 5.17% return in the last 1 week, 44.79% return in last 6 months and 6.51% YTD return.

Currently the Asahi Songwon Colors has a market cap of 383.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 335 & 171.2 respectively.

Asahi Songwon Colors Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.1595.33+7.16%94.08+8.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.913.36+11.54%15.3-2.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.033.83+5.17%3.73+8%
Total Operating Expense101.2167.96+48.93%99.9+1.31%
Operating Income0.9427.37-96.57%-5.82+116.14%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.3125.17-105.21%-9.49+86.19%
Net Income-1.0223.57-104.34%-7.36+86.09%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.