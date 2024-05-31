Hello User
Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 results : profit at ₹2.16Cr, Revenue increased by 5.12% YoY

Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 results : Revenue increased by 5.12% YoY & profit at 2.16cr

Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 Results Live

Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 Results Live : Asahi Songwon Colors declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.12% & the profit came at 2.16cr.

It is noteworthy that Asahi Songwon Colors had declared a loss of 10.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.77% q-o-q & increased by 19.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 330.83% q-o-q & increased by 125.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.94 for Q4 which increased by 121.86% Y-o-Y.

Asahi Songwon Colors has delivered 6.83% return in the last 1 week, 34.42% return in the last 6 months, and 25.87% YTD return.

Currently, Asahi Songwon Colors has a market cap of 453.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 402 & 186.2 respectively.

Asahi Songwon Colors Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue125.97102.15+23.31%119.84+5.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.6414.9-1.77%12.24+19.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.544.03+12.76%3.83+18.48%
Total Operating Expense121.92101.21+20.46%135.56-10.06%
Operating Income4.050.94+330.83%-15.73+125.74%
Net Income Before Taxes1.29-1.31+198.19%-14.07+109.15%
Net Income2.16-1.02+311.02%-10.24+121.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.16Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹125.97Cr

