Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 results : profit at ₹2.16Cr, Revenue increased by 5.12% YoY

Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 results : Revenue increased by 5.12% YoY & profit at ₹ 2.16Cr

Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 Results Live : Asahi Songwon Colors declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.12% & the profit came at ₹2.16cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Asahi Songwon Colors had declared a loss of ₹10.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.77% q-o-q & increased by 19.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 330.83% q-o-q & increased by 125.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.94 for Q4 which increased by 121.86% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asahi Songwon Colors has delivered 6.83% return in the last 1 week, 34.42% return in the last 6 months, and 25.87% YTD return.

Currently, Asahi Songwon Colors has a market cap of ₹453.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹402 & ₹186.2 respectively.

Asahi Songwon Colors Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 125.97 102.15 +23.31% 119.84 +5.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.64 14.9 -1.77% 12.24 +19.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.54 4.03 +12.76% 3.83 +18.48% Total Operating Expense 121.92 101.21 +20.46% 135.56 -10.06% Operating Income 4.05 0.94 +330.83% -15.73 +125.74% Net Income Before Taxes 1.29 -1.31 +198.19% -14.07 +109.15% Net Income 2.16 -1.02 +311.02% -10.24 +121.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.16Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹125.97Cr

