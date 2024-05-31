Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 results : profit at ₹2.16Cr, Revenue increased by 5.12% YoY

Asahi Songwon Colors Q4 Results Live : Asahi Songwon Colors declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.12% & the profit came at ₹2.16cr.
It is noteworthy that Asahi Songwon Colors had declared a loss of ₹10.24cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.77% q-o-q & increased by 19.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 330.83% q-o-q & increased by 125.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.94 for Q4 which increased by 121.86% Y-o-Y.
Asahi Songwon Colors has delivered 6.83% return in the last 1 week, 34.42% return in the last 6 months, and 25.87% YTD return.
Currently, Asahi Songwon Colors has a market cap of ₹453.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹402 & ₹186.2 respectively.
Asahi Songwon Colors Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|125.97
|102.15
|+23.31%
|119.84
|+5.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.64
|14.9
|-1.77%
|12.24
|+19.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.54
|4.03
|+12.76%
|3.83
|+18.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|121.92
|101.21
|+20.46%
|135.56
|-10.06%
|Operating Income
|4.05
|0.94
|+330.83%
|-15.73
|+125.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.29
|-1.31
|+198.19%
|-14.07
|+109.15%
|Net Income
|2.16
|-1.02
|+311.02%
|-10.24
|+121.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.16Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹125.97Cr
