Ashapura Minechem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.99% YoY

Ashapura Minechem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 33.27% and the profit increased by 71.99% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.7% and the profit decreased by 5.02%.

The operating income was up by 227.21% q-o-q and increased by 74.92% YoY.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹2.95, which decreased by 17.59% YoY.

Ashapura Minechem has delivered -10.25% return in the last 1 week, 51.78% return in the last 6 months, and -13.46% YTD return.

Currently, Ashapura Minechem has a market cap of ₹3333.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹483.2 and ₹96.65 respectively.

Ashapura Minechem Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 713.1 554.07 +28.7% 535.07 +33.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.05 19.32 +3.79% 17.64 +13.65% Total Operating Expense 642.73 532.56 +20.69% 494.84 +29.89% Operating Income 70.38 21.51 +227.21% 40.23 +74.92% Net Income Before Taxes 54.02 31.27 +72.76% 40.35 +33.89% Net Income 56.35 59.33 -5.02% 32.76 +71.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.95 5.31 -44.43% 3.58 -17.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹56.35Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹713.1Cr

