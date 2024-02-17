Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashapura Minechem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.99% YoY

Ashapura Minechem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.99% YoY

Livemint

Ashapura Minechem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 33.27% YoY & Profit Increased by 71.99% YoY

Ashapura Minechem Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ashapura Minechem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 33.27% and the profit increased by 71.99% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.7% and the profit decreased by 5.02%.

The operating income was up by 227.21% q-o-q and increased by 74.92% YoY.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is 2.95, which decreased by 17.59% YoY.

Ashapura Minechem has delivered -10.25% return in the last 1 week, 51.78% return in the last 6 months, and -13.46% YTD return.

Currently, Ashapura Minechem has a market cap of 3333.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 483.2 and 96.65 respectively.

Ashapura Minechem Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue713.1554.07+28.7%535.07+33.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.0519.32+3.79%17.64+13.65%
Total Operating Expense642.73532.56+20.69%494.84+29.89%
Operating Income70.3821.51+227.21%40.23+74.92%
Net Income Before Taxes54.0231.27+72.76%40.35+33.89%
Net Income56.3559.33-5.02%32.76+71.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.955.31-44.43%3.58-17.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹56.35Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹713.1Cr

