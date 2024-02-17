Ashapura Minechem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.99% YoY

Ashapura Minechem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 33.27% and the profit increased by 71.99% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.7% and the profit decreased by 5.02%.
The operating income was up by 227.21% q-o-q and increased by 74.92% YoY.
The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹2.95, which decreased by 17.59% YoY.
Ashapura Minechem has delivered -10.25% return in the last 1 week, 51.78% return in the last 6 months, and -13.46% YTD return.
Currently, Ashapura Minechem has a market cap of ₹3333.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹483.2 and ₹96.65 respectively.
Ashapura Minechem Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|713.1
|554.07
|+28.7%
|535.07
|+33.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.05
|19.32
|+3.79%
|17.64
|+13.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|642.73
|532.56
|+20.69%
|494.84
|+29.89%
|Operating Income
|70.38
|21.51
|+227.21%
|40.23
|+74.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|54.02
|31.27
|+72.76%
|40.35
|+33.89%
|Net Income
|56.35
|59.33
|-5.02%
|32.76
|+71.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.95
|5.31
|-44.43%
|3.58
|-17.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹56.35Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹713.1Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!