Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 467.91% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 121.67% YoY & profit increased by 467.91% YoY

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2024, 03:38 AM IST
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 121.67% & the profit increased by 467.91% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.76% and the profit decreased by 12.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 470.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q1 which increased by 401.57% Y-o-Y.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 0.13% return in the last 1 week, -31.83% return in the last 6 months and -24.39% YTD return.

Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of 266.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of 16.27 & 7 respectively.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.2350.7-12.76%19.95+121.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.980.98+0.28%0.85+14.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.26-21.26%0.21-2.71%
Total Operating Expense41.0747.57-13.67%19.4+111.7%
Operating Income3.163.13+1.01%0.55+470.67%
Net Income Before Taxes3.564.16-14.6%0.63+466.12%
Net Income2.693.08-12.76%0.47+467.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.12-31.28%0.02+401.57%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.69Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.23Cr
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 03:38 AM IST
