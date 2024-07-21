Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 467.91% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 467.91% YOY

Livemint

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 121.67% YoY & profit increased by 467.91% YoY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 121.67% & the profit increased by 467.91% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.76% and the profit decreased by 12.76%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 470.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q1 which increased by 401.57% Y-o-Y.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 0.13% return in the last 1 week, -31.83% return in the last 6 months and -24.39% YTD return.

Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of 266.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of 16.27 & 7 respectively.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.2350.7-12.76%19.95+121.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.980.98+0.28%0.85+14.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.26-21.26%0.21-2.71%
Total Operating Expense41.0747.57-13.67%19.4+111.7%
Operating Income3.163.13+1.01%0.55+470.67%
Net Income Before Taxes3.564.16-14.6%0.63+466.12%
Net Income2.693.08-12.76%0.47+467.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.12-31.28%0.02+401.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.69Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹44.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.