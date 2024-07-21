Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 467.91% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 121.67% YoY & profit increased by 467.91% YoY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 121.67% & the profit increased by 467.91% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.76% and the profit decreased by 12.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 470.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q1 which increased by 401.57% Y-o-Y.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 0.13% return in the last 1 week, -31.83% return in the last 6 months and -24.39% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of ₹266.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹16.27 & ₹7 respectively.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 44.23 50.7 -12.76% 19.95 +121.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.98 0.98 +0.28% 0.85 +14.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.26 -21.26% 0.21 -2.71% Total Operating Expense 41.07 47.57 -13.67% 19.4 +111.7% Operating Income 3.16 3.13 +1.01% 0.55 +470.67% Net Income Before Taxes 3.56 4.16 -14.6% 0.63 +466.12% Net Income 2.69 3.08 -12.76% 0.47 +467.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.12 -31.28% 0.02 +401.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.69Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹44.23Cr

