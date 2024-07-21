Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 467.91% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q1 Results Live : Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 121.67% & the profit increased by 467.91% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.76% and the profit decreased by 12.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.01% q-o-q & increased by 470.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q1 which increased by 401.57% Y-o-Y.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 0.13% return in the last 1 week, -31.83% return in the last 6 months and -24.39% YTD return.
Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of ₹266.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹16.27 & ₹7 respectively.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|44.23
|50.7
|-12.76%
|19.95
|+121.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.98
|0.98
|+0.28%
|0.85
|+14.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.26
|-21.26%
|0.21
|-2.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|41.07
|47.57
|-13.67%
|19.4
|+111.7%
|Operating Income
|3.16
|3.13
|+1.01%
|0.55
|+470.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.56
|4.16
|-14.6%
|0.63
|+466.12%
|Net Income
|2.69
|3.08
|-12.76%
|0.47
|+467.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.12
|-31.28%
|0.02
|+401.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.69Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹44.23Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar