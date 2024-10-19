Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.67% YoY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live : Ashapuri Gold Ornament announced its Q2 results on 18 October 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 95.51% year-over-year, while profit surged by 91.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ashapuri Gold Ornament reported a revenue growth of 96.45% and a profit increase of 28.34%. This highlights the company's strong performance and resilience in a competitive market.

However, the company faced rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses rising by 37.76% quarter-over-quarter and 66.28% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may raise concerns about profitability moving forward.

Operating income demonstrated robust growth, up by 50.27% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 97.6% year-over-year. This indicates that the core operations of Ashapuri Gold Ornament remain strong despite the rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.1, reflecting a 69.46% increase year-over-year, further underscoring the company's financial health and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

In the stock market, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered a return of 7.89% in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges with a -41.39% return over the past six months and a -22.5% year-to-date return, indicating volatility in investor sentiment.

Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament boasts a market capitalization of ₹273.32 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹16.27 and a low of ₹6.64. Investors will be keen to monitor how the company navigates its cost challenges while maintaining its growth trajectory.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 86.89 44.23 +96.45% 44.44 +95.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.35 0.98 +37.76% 0.81 +66.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.21 +1.1% 0.22 -5.56% Total Operating Expense 82.14 41.07 +100% 42.04 +95.39% Operating Income 4.75 3.16 +50.27% 2.4 +97.6% Net Income Before Taxes 4.6 3.56 +29.49% 2.39 +93.03% Net Income 3.45 2.69 +28.34% 1.8 +91.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.1 0.08 +25% 0.06 +69.46%

