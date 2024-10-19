Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.67% YoY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live : Ashapuri Gold Ornament announced its Q2 results on 18 October 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 95.51% year-over-year, while profit surged by 91.67%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ashapuri Gold Ornament reported a revenue growth of 96.45% and a profit increase of 28.34%. This highlights the company's strong performance and resilience in a competitive market.
However, the company faced rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses rising by 37.76% quarter-over-quarter and 66.28% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may raise concerns about profitability moving forward.
Operating income demonstrated robust growth, up by 50.27% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 97.6% year-over-year. This indicates that the core operations of Ashapuri Gold Ornament remain strong despite the rising costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.1, reflecting a 69.46% increase year-over-year, further underscoring the company's financial health and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.
In the stock market, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered a return of 7.89% in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges with a -41.39% return over the past six months and a -22.5% year-to-date return, indicating volatility in investor sentiment.
Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament boasts a market capitalization of ₹273.32 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹16.27 and a low of ₹6.64. Investors will be keen to monitor how the company navigates its cost challenges while maintaining its growth trajectory.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|86.89
|44.23
|+96.45%
|44.44
|+95.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.35
|0.98
|+37.76%
|0.81
|+66.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.21
|+1.1%
|0.22
|-5.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|82.14
|41.07
|+100%
|42.04
|+95.39%
|Operating Income
|4.75
|3.16
|+50.27%
|2.4
|+97.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.6
|3.56
|+29.49%
|2.39
|+93.03%
|Net Income
|3.45
|2.69
|+28.34%
|1.8
|+91.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.1
|0.08
|+25%
|0.06
|+69.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.45Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹86.89Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar