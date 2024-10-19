Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.67% YoY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.67% YoY

Livemint

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 95.51% YoY & profit increased by 91.67% YoY.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q2 Results Live : Ashapuri Gold Ornament announced its Q2 results on 18 October 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline saw an impressive increase of 95.51% year-over-year, while profit surged by 91.67%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ashapuri Gold Ornament reported a revenue growth of 96.45% and a profit increase of 28.34%. This highlights the company's strong performance and resilience in a competitive market.

However, the company faced rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses rising by 37.76% quarter-over-quarter and 66.28% year-over-year. This increase in expenses may raise concerns about profitability moving forward.

Operating income demonstrated robust growth, up by 50.27% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 97.6% year-over-year. This indicates that the core operations of Ashapuri Gold Ornament remain strong despite the rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.1, reflecting a 69.46% increase year-over-year, further underscoring the company's financial health and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

In the stock market, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered a return of 7.89% in the last week. However, the company has faced challenges with a -41.39% return over the past six months and a -22.5% year-to-date return, indicating volatility in investor sentiment.

Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament boasts a market capitalization of 273.32 Crores, with a 52-week high of 16.27 and a low of 6.64. Investors will be keen to monitor how the company navigates its cost challenges while maintaining its growth trajectory.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue86.8944.23+96.45%44.44+95.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.350.98+37.76%0.81+66.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.21+1.1%0.22-5.56%
Total Operating Expense82.1441.07+100%42.04+95.39%
Operating Income4.753.16+50.27%2.4+97.6%
Net Income Before Taxes4.63.56+29.49%2.39+93.03%
Net Income3.452.69+28.34%1.8+91.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.10.08+25%0.06+69.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.45Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹86.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.