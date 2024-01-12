Hello User
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2035.8% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2035.8% YOY

Livemint

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 44.75% YoY & profit increased by 2035.8% YoY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 44.75% & the profit increased by 2035.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.43% and the profit increased by 15.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q & increased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.17% q-o-q & increased by 1414.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1900% Y-o-Y.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 20.72% return in the last 1 week, 81.49% return in last 6 months and 25.82% YTD return.

Currently the Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of 394.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of 19.3 & 5.2 respectively.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.9744.44+12.43%34.52+44.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.81+22.93%0.96+3.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.22+3.5%0.26-12.61%
Total Operating Expense47.4142.04+12.79%34.35+38.03%
Operating Income2.552.4+6.17%0.17+1414.06%
Net Income Before Taxes2.862.39+19.79%0.11+2446.79%
Net Income2.081.8+15.42%0.1+2035.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.07+14.29%0+1900%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹49.97Cr

