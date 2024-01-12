Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2035.8% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 44.75% & the profit increased by 2035.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.43% and the profit increased by 15.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q & increased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.17% q-o-q & increased by 1414.06% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1900% Y-o-Y.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 20.72% return in the last 1 week, 81.49% return in last 6 months and 25.82% YTD return.

Currently the Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of ₹394.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19.3 & ₹5.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.97 44.44 +12.43% 34.52 +44.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1 0.81 +22.93% 0.96 +3.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.23 0.22 +3.5% 0.26 -12.61% Total Operating Expense 47.41 42.04 +12.79% 34.35 +38.03% Operating Income 2.55 2.4 +6.17% 0.17 +1414.06% Net Income Before Taxes 2.86 2.39 +19.79% 0.11 +2446.79% Net Income 2.08 1.8 +15.42% 0.1 +2035.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.07 +14.29% 0 +1900%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹49.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!