Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2035.8% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 44.75% & the profit increased by 2035.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.43% and the profit increased by 15.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q & increased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.17% q-o-q & increased by 1414.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1900% Y-o-Y.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 20.72% return in the last 1 week, 81.49% return in last 6 months and 25.82% YTD return.
Currently the Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of ₹394.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19.3 & ₹5.2 respectively.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.97
|44.44
|+12.43%
|34.52
|+44.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1
|0.81
|+22.93%
|0.96
|+3.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.23
|0.22
|+3.5%
|0.26
|-12.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|47.41
|42.04
|+12.79%
|34.35
|+38.03%
|Operating Income
|2.55
|2.4
|+6.17%
|0.17
|+1414.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.86
|2.39
|+19.79%
|0.11
|+2446.79%
|Net Income
|2.08
|1.8
|+15.42%
|0.1
|+2035.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.07
|+14.29%
|0
|+1900%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹49.97Cr
