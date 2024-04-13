Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 11562.88% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 11562.88% YOY

Livemint

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 67.96% YoY & profit increased by 11562.88% YoY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q4 FY24 Results Live

Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q4 FY24 results on 10 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 67.96% & the profit increased by 11562.88% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.47% and the profit increased by 48.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.09% q-o-q & increased by 6.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.62% q-o-q & increased by 5205.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.14 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 12685.19% Y-o-Y.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 5.43% return in the last 1 week, 31.08% return in the last 6 months and 9.88% YTD return.

Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of 344.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of 19.3 & 7.25 respectively.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.749.97+1.47%30.19+67.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.981-2.09%0.91+6.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.260.23+14.61%0.29-10.28%
Total Operating Expense47.5747.41+0.33%30.13+57.9%
Operating Income3.132.55+22.62%0.06+5205.08%
Net Income Before Taxes4.162.86+45.7%0.08+5258.43%
Net Income3.082.08+48.31%0.03+11562.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.140.08+72.6%0+12685.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.08Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹50.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.