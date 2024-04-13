Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 11562.88% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 67.96% YoY & profit increased by 11562.88% YoY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q4 FY24 results on 10 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 67.96% & the profit increased by 11562.88% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.47% and the profit increased by 48.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.09% q-o-q & increased by 6.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 22.62% q-o-q & increased by 5205.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.14 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 12685.19% Y-o-Y.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 5.43% return in the last 1 week, 31.08% return in the last 6 months and 9.88% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of ₹344.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19.3 & ₹7.25 respectively.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.7 49.97 +1.47% 30.19 +67.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.98 1 -2.09% 0.91 +6.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.26 0.23 +14.61% 0.29 -10.28% Total Operating Expense 47.57 47.41 +0.33% 30.13 +57.9% Operating Income 3.13 2.55 +22.62% 0.06 +5205.08% Net Income Before Taxes 4.16 2.86 +45.7% 0.08 +5258.43% Net Income 3.08 2.08 +48.31% 0.03 +11562.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 0.08 +72.6% 0 +12685.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.08Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹50.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!