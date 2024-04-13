Ashapuri Gold Ornament Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 11562.88% YOY

Ashapuri Gold Ornament declared their Q4 FY24 results on 10 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 67.96% & the profit increased by 11562.88% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.47% and the profit increased by 48.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.09% q-o-q & increased by 6.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.62% q-o-q & increased by 5205.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.14 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 12685.19% Y-o-Y.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament has delivered 5.43% return in the last 1 week, 31.08% return in the last 6 months and 9.88% YTD return.
Currently, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has a market cap of ₹344.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19.3 & ₹7.25 respectively.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|50.7
|49.97
|+1.47%
|30.19
|+67.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.98
|1
|-2.09%
|0.91
|+6.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.26
|0.23
|+14.61%
|0.29
|-10.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|47.57
|47.41
|+0.33%
|30.13
|+57.9%
|Operating Income
|3.13
|2.55
|+22.62%
|0.06
|+5205.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.16
|2.86
|+45.7%
|0.08
|+5258.43%
|Net Income
|3.08
|2.08
|+48.31%
|0.03
|+11562.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|0.08
|+72.6%
|0
|+12685.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.08Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹50.7Cr
