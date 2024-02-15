Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 207.18% YoY

Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 207.18% YoY

Livemint

Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 41.98% YoY & Profit Increased by 207.18% YoY

Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ashiana Housing declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.98% & the profit increased by 207.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.7% and the profit increased by 1.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.81% q-o-q & increased by 17.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.83% q-o-q & increased by 272.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 205.49% Y-o-Y.

Ashiana Housing has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, 50.69% return in the last 6 months, and 12.4% YTD return.

Currently, Ashiana Housing has a market cap of 3056.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 344.05 & 137.3 respectively.

Ashiana Housing Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue184.47346.09-46.7%129.93+41.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.4716.78-7.81%13.2+17.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.552.27+12.33%2.15+18.6%
Total Operating Expense154.29315.03-51.02%121.82+26.65%
Operating Income30.1831.06-2.83%8.11+272.13%
Net Income Before Taxes34.635.38-2.2%12.69+172.66%
Net Income27.827.35+1.65%9.05+207.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.782.72+2.21%0.91+205.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹184.47Cr

