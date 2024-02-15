Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 207.18% YoY

Ashiana Housing declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.98% & the profit increased by 207.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.7% and the profit increased by 1.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.81% q-o-q & increased by 17.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.83% q-o-q & increased by 272.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 205.49% Y-o-Y.
Ashiana Housing has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, 50.69% return in the last 6 months, and 12.4% YTD return.
Currently, Ashiana Housing has a market cap of ₹3056.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹344.05 & ₹137.3 respectively.
Ashiana Housing Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|184.47
|346.09
|-46.7%
|129.93
|+41.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.47
|16.78
|-7.81%
|13.2
|+17.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.55
|2.27
|+12.33%
|2.15
|+18.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|154.29
|315.03
|-51.02%
|121.82
|+26.65%
|Operating Income
|30.18
|31.06
|-2.83%
|8.11
|+272.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.6
|35.38
|-2.2%
|12.69
|+172.66%
|Net Income
|27.8
|27.35
|+1.65%
|9.05
|+207.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.78
|2.72
|+2.21%
|0.91
|+205.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹184.47Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!