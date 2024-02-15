Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 207.18% YoY

Ashiana Housing declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.98% & the profit increased by 207.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.7% and the profit increased by 1.65%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.81% q-o-q & increased by 17.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.83% q-o-q & increased by 272.13% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 205.49% Y-o-Y.

Ashiana Housing has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, 50.69% return in the last 6 months, and 12.4% YTD return.

Currently, Ashiana Housing has a market cap of ₹3056.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹344.05 & ₹137.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashiana Housing Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 184.47 346.09 -46.7% 129.93 +41.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.47 16.78 -7.81% 13.2 +17.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.55 2.27 +12.33% 2.15 +18.6% Total Operating Expense 154.29 315.03 -51.02% 121.82 +26.65% Operating Income 30.18 31.06 -2.83% 8.11 +272.13% Net Income Before Taxes 34.6 35.38 -2.2% 12.69 +172.66% Net Income 27.8 27.35 +1.65% 9.05 +207.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.78 2.72 +2.21% 0.91 +205.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹184.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!