Ashiana Housing Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 60.83% YOY, profit at ₹10.89 crore and revenue at ₹133.17 crore

Ashiana Housing Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 27.81% YoY & profit decreased by 60.83% YoY, profit at 10.89 crore and revenue at 133.17 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Ashiana Housing Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Ashiana Housing Q3 Results 2025:Ashiana Housing declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 27.81% & the profit decreased by 60.83% YoY. Profit at 10.89 crore and revenue at 133.17 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 144.17% and the profit increased by 244.24%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.04% q-o-q & increased by 12.93% Y-o-Y.

Ashiana Housing Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 158.8% q-o-q & decreased by 71.11% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 1.48 for Q3 which decreased by 46.76% Y-o-Y.

Ashiana Housing has delivered -5.42% return in the last 1 week, -10.98% return in last 6 months and -3.02% YTD return.

Currently, the Ashiana Housing has a market cap of 3103.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of 469 & 269 respectively.

Ashiana Housing Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue133.1754.54+144.17%184.47-27.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.4717.12+2.04%15.47+12.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.43.1+9.68%2.55+33.33%
Total Operating Expense124.4569.37+79.4%154.29-19.34%
Operating Income8.72-14.83+158.8%30.18-71.11%
Net Income Before Taxes14.96-10.49+242.61%34.6-56.76%
Net Income10.89-7.55+244.24%27.8-60.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.48-0.8+285%2.78-46.76%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹10.89Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹133.17Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
