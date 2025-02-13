Ashiana Housing Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 60.83% YOY, profit at ₹10.89 crore and revenue at ₹133.17 crore

Ashiana Housing Q3 Results 2025:Ashiana Housing declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 27.81% & the profit decreased by 60.83% YoY. Profit at ₹10.89 crore and revenue at ₹133.17 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 144.17% and the profit increased by 244.24%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.04% q-o-q & increased by 12.93% Y-o-Y.

Ashiana Housing Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 158.8% q-o-q & decreased by 71.11% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.48 for Q3 which decreased by 46.76% Y-o-Y.

Ashiana Housing has delivered -5.42% return in the last 1 week, -10.98% return in last 6 months and -3.02% YTD return.

Currently, the Ashiana Housing has a market cap of ₹3103.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹469 & ₹269 respectively.

Ashiana Housing Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 133.17 54.54 +144.17% 184.47 -27.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.47 17.12 +2.04% 15.47 +12.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.4 3.1 +9.68% 2.55 +33.33% Total Operating Expense 124.45 69.37 +79.4% 154.29 -19.34% Operating Income 8.72 -14.83 +158.8% 30.18 -71.11% Net Income Before Taxes 14.96 -10.49 +242.61% 34.6 -56.76% Net Income 10.89 -7.55 +244.24% 27.8 -60.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.48 -0.8 +285% 2.78 -46.76%

