Ashiana Housing Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 60.83% YOY, profit at ₹10.89 crore and revenue at ₹133.17 crore

Ashiana Housing Q3 Results 2025:Ashiana Housing declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 27.81% & the profit decreased by 60.83% YoY. Profit at ₹10.89 crore and revenue at ₹133.17 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 144.17% and the profit increased by 244.24%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.04% q-o-q & increased by 12.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 158.8% q-o-q & decreased by 71.11% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.48 for Q3 which decreased by 46.76% Y-o-Y.
Ashiana Housing has delivered -5.42% return in the last 1 week, -10.98% return in last 6 months and -3.02% YTD return.
Currently, the Ashiana Housing has a market cap of ₹3103.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹469 & ₹269 respectively.
Ashiana Housing Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|133.17
|54.54
|+144.17%
|184.47
|-27.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.47
|17.12
|+2.04%
|15.47
|+12.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.4
|3.1
|+9.68%
|2.55
|+33.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|124.45
|69.37
|+79.4%
|154.29
|-19.34%
|Operating Income
|8.72
|-14.83
|+158.8%
|30.18
|-71.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.96
|-10.49
|+242.61%
|34.6
|-56.76%
|Net Income
|10.89
|-7.55
|+244.24%
|27.8
|-60.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.48
|-0.8
|+285%
|2.78
|-46.76%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹10.89Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹133.17Cr