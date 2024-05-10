Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.75% YOY

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.75% YOY

Livemint

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 50.37% YoY & profit increased by 64.75% YoY

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : Ashirwad Steels & Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.37% & the profit increased by 64.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 150.06% and the profit increased by 58.7%.

The operating income was up by 501.73% q-o-q & decreased by 63.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.72 for Q4 which increased by 65.21% Y-o-Y.

Ashirwad Steels & Industries has delivered 20.11% return in the last 1 week, 4.01% return in the last 6 months, and 3.44% YTD return.

Currently, Ashirwad Steels & Industries has a market cap of 64.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of 54.63 & 20.25 respectively.

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.860.34+150.06%1.73-50.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-7.73%0.02-13.53%
Total Operating Expense0.30.25+19.71%0.18+67.83%
Operating Income0.560.09+501.73%1.55-63.98%
Net Income Before Taxes1.330.74+80.08%0.76+75.69%
Net Income0.90.57+58.7%0.55+64.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.720.45+60%0.44+65.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.9Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.