Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.75% YOY

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : Ashirwad Steels & Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.37% & the profit increased by 64.75% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 150.06% and the profit increased by 58.7%.
The operating income was up by 501.73% q-o-q & decreased by 63.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.72 for Q4 which increased by 65.21% Y-o-Y.
Ashirwad Steels & Industries has delivered 20.11% return in the last 1 week, 4.01% return in the last 6 months, and 3.44% YTD return.
Currently, Ashirwad Steels & Industries has a market cap of ₹64.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹54.63 & ₹20.25 respectively.
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.86
|0.34
|+150.06%
|1.73
|-50.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-7.73%
|0.02
|-13.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.3
|0.25
|+19.71%
|0.18
|+67.83%
|Operating Income
|0.56
|0.09
|+501.73%
|1.55
|-63.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.33
|0.74
|+80.08%
|0.76
|+75.69%
|Net Income
|0.9
|0.57
|+58.7%
|0.55
|+64.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.72
|0.45
|+60%
|0.44
|+65.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.9Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.86Cr
