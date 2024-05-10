Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.75% YOY

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 50.37% YoY & profit increased by 64.75% YoY

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Q4 Results Live : Ashirwad Steels & Industries declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.37% & the profit increased by 64.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 150.06% and the profit increased by 58.7%.

The operating income was up by 501.73% q-o-q & decreased by 63.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.72 for Q4 which increased by 65.21% Y-o-Y.

Ashirwad Steels & Industries has delivered 20.11% return in the last 1 week, 4.01% return in the last 6 months, and 3.44% YTD return.

Currently, Ashirwad Steels & Industries has a market cap of ₹64.58 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹54.63 & ₹20.25 respectively.

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.86 0.34 +150.06% 1.73 -50.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -7.73% 0.02 -13.53% Total Operating Expense 0.3 0.25 +19.71% 0.18 +67.83% Operating Income 0.56 0.09 +501.73% 1.55 -63.98% Net Income Before Taxes 1.33 0.74 +80.08% 0.76 +75.69% Net Income 0.9 0.57 +58.7% 0.55 +64.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.72 0.45 +60% 0.44 +65.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.9Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0.86Cr

