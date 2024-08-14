Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 93.71% YOY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live
Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live : Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live: Ashnoorextile Mills declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 56.43% and the profit increased by 93.71% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.1% and the profit increased by 89.64%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a significant improvement, declining by 43.06% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 2.26% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed significantly to the bottom line.

In terms of operating income, Ashnoorextile Mills reported a whopping increase of 653.02% q-o-q, although it saw a slight decline of 7.94% YoY. Despite this YoY decline, the quarterly performance signifies a robust operational improvement.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.93, marking an impressive increase of 82.59% YoY. This growth in EPS indicates a strong profitability and efficiency in managing the company’s resources.

Ashnoorextile Mills has delivered notable returns to its investors, with an 11.94% return in the last week, a 5.18% return in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 4.55%.

Currently, Ashnoorextile Mills has a market capitalization of 73.07 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 69.87 and a 52-week low of 30.55, reflecting its performance fluctuations over the past year.

Ashnoorextile Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.7135.48+40.1%31.78+56.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.380.67-43.06%0.39-2.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.390.18+653.25%0.98+42.47%
Total Operating Expense45.8134.96+31.01%27.54+66.35%
Operating Income3.910.52+653.02%4.24-7.94%
Net Income Before Taxes6.122.49+145.67%3.42+78.9%
Net Income4.652.45+89.64%2.4+93.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.931.52+92.34%1.6+82.59%
FAQs
₹4.65Cr
₹49.71Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM IST
