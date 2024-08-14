Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 93.71% YOY

Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live : Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live: Ashnoorextile Mills declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 56.43% and the profit increased by 93.71% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.1% and the profit increased by 89.64%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a significant improvement, declining by 43.06% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 2.26% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed significantly to the bottom line.

In terms of operating income, Ashnoorextile Mills reported a whopping increase of 653.02% q-o-q, although it saw a slight decline of 7.94% YoY. Despite this YoY decline, the quarterly performance signifies a robust operational improvement.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.93, marking an impressive increase of 82.59% YoY. This growth in EPS indicates a strong profitability and efficiency in managing the company’s resources.

Ashnoorextile Mills has delivered notable returns to its investors, with an 11.94% return in the last week, a 5.18% return in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 4.55%.

Currently, Ashnoorextile Mills has a market capitalization of ₹73.07 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹69.87 and a 52-week low of ₹30.55, reflecting its performance fluctuations over the past year.

Ashnoorextile Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.71 35.48 +40.1% 31.78 +56.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.38 0.67 -43.06% 0.39 -2.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.39 0.18 +653.25% 0.98 +42.47% Total Operating Expense 45.81 34.96 +31.01% 27.54 +66.35% Operating Income 3.91 0.52 +653.02% 4.24 -7.94% Net Income Before Taxes 6.12 2.49 +145.67% 3.42 +78.9% Net Income 4.65 2.45 +89.64% 2.4 +93.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.93 1.52 +92.34% 1.6 +82.59%