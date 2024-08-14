Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 93.71% YOY

Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live : Ashnoorextile Mills Q1 Results Live: Ashnoorextile Mills declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 56.43% and the profit increased by 93.71% year-over-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 40.1% and the profit increased by 89.64%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a significant improvement, declining by 43.06% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 2.26% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed significantly to the bottom line.
In terms of operating income, Ashnoorextile Mills reported a whopping increase of 653.02% q-o-q, although it saw a slight decline of 7.94% YoY. Despite this YoY decline, the quarterly performance signifies a robust operational improvement.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.93, marking an impressive increase of 82.59% YoY. This growth in EPS indicates a strong profitability and efficiency in managing the company’s resources.
Ashnoorextile Mills has delivered notable returns to its investors, with an 11.94% return in the last week, a 5.18% return in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 4.55%.
Currently, Ashnoorextile Mills has a market capitalization of ₹73.07 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹69.87 and a 52-week low of ₹30.55, reflecting its performance fluctuations over the past year.
Ashnoorextile Mills Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.71
|35.48
|+40.1%
|31.78
|+56.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.38
|0.67
|-43.06%
|0.39
|-2.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.39
|0.18
|+653.25%
|0.98
|+42.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|45.81
|34.96
|+31.01%
|27.54
|+66.35%
|Operating Income
|3.91
|0.52
|+653.02%
|4.24
|-7.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.12
|2.49
|+145.67%
|3.42
|+78.9%
|Net Income
|4.65
|2.45
|+89.64%
|2.4
|+93.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.93
|1.52
|+92.34%
|1.6
|+82.59%
