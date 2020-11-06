Ashok Leyland posts 147 crore loss in Q2

“While the challenges in the market due to COVID19 continue, the company has seen a marked improvement in its performance in this quarter. The performance of our newly launched platforms in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) and the light commercial vehicle or LCV segments gives us immense confidence that we are on the right track. As we go forward our focus on customer acquisition and network expansion will continue," said Vipin Sondhi, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland Ltd.