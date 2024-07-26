Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6.39% YOY

Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.66% YoY & profit decreased by 6.39% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live
Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live

Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live : Ashok Leyland declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.66% & the profit decreased by 6.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.01% and the profit decreased by 40.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 11.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.54% q-o-q & increased by 27.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.72 for Q1 which decreased by 6.07% Y-o-Y.

Ashok Leyland has delivered 1.8% return in the last 1 week, 36.92% return in last 6 months and 28.03% YTD return.

Currently the Ashok Leyland has a market cap of 68251.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 245.67 & 157.55 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Ashok Leyland Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10724.4913577.58-21.01%9691.32+10.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total955.87949.69+0.65%854.68+11.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization235.12232.87+0.97%226.89+3.63%
Total Operating Expense9086.2711149.18-18.5%8402.41+8.14%
Operating Income1638.222428.4-32.54%1288.91+27.1%
Net Income Before Taxes765.461515.68-49.5%679.36+12.67%
Net Income509.15853.41-40.34%543.89-6.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.722.78-38.13%1.83-6.07%
MoreLess
FAQs
₹509.15Cr
₹10724.49Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
