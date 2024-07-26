Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6.39% YOY

Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live : Ashok Leyland declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.66% & the profit decreased by 6.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.01% and the profit decreased by 40.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 11.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.54% q-o-q & increased by 27.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q1 which decreased by 6.07% Y-o-Y.

Ashok Leyland has delivered 1.8% return in the last 1 week, 36.92% return in last 6 months and 28.03% YTD return.

Currently the Ashok Leyland has a market cap of ₹68251.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹245.67 & ₹157.55 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Ashok Leyland Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10724.49 13577.58 -21.01% 9691.32 +10.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 955.87 949.69 +0.65% 854.68 +11.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 235.12 232.87 +0.97% 226.89 +3.63% Total Operating Expense 9086.27 11149.18 -18.5% 8402.41 +8.14% Operating Income 1638.22 2428.4 -32.54% 1288.91 +27.1% Net Income Before Taxes 765.46 1515.68 -49.5% 679.36 +12.67% Net Income 509.15 853.41 -40.34% 543.89 -6.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.72 2.78 -38.13% 1.83 -6.07%