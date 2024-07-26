Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 6.39% YOY

Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Live : Ashok Leyland declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.66% & the profit decreased by 6.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.01% and the profit decreased by 40.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.65% q-o-q & increased by 11.84% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 32.54% q-o-q & increased by 27.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.72 for Q1 which decreased by 6.07% Y-o-Y.
Ashok Leyland has delivered 1.8% return in the last 1 week, 36.92% return in last 6 months and 28.03% YTD return.
Currently the Ashok Leyland has a market cap of ₹68251.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹245.67 & ₹157.55 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Ashok Leyland Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10724.49
|13577.58
|-21.01%
|9691.32
|+10.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|955.87
|949.69
|+0.65%
|854.68
|+11.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|235.12
|232.87
|+0.97%
|226.89
|+3.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|9086.27
|11149.18
|-18.5%
|8402.41
|+8.14%
|Operating Income
|1638.22
|2428.4
|-32.54%
|1288.91
|+27.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|765.46
|1515.68
|-49.5%
|679.36
|+12.67%
|Net Income
|509.15
|853.41
|-40.34%
|543.89
|-6.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.72
|2.78
|-38.13%
|1.83
|-6.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹509.15Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹10724.49Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar