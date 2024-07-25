Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Net profit declines 8.7% to ₹526 crore

Ashok Leyland reported its financial results for the first quarter on July 25, showcasing a mixed performance. The company’s revenue increased by 5 per cent to ₹8,599 crore, up from ₹8,189 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA saw a notable rise of 11.2 per cent, reaching ₹912 crore compared to ₹820 crore earlier. This improvement led to a margin increase of 10.6 per cent from the previous 10 per cent.
Ashok Leyland share price was trading in green, up 0.13%, at ₹232.75, on July 25, at 1:23 pm, on BSE.
Despite these gains, the net profit for Ashok Leyland fell by 8.7 per cent, totalling ₹526 crore, down from ₹576 crore in the previous quarter.
