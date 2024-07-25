Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Net profit declines 8.7% to 526 crore

Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Net profit declines 8.7% to ₹526 crore

Shivangini

  • The net profit for Ashok Leyland fell by 8.7%, totaling 526 crore, down from 576 crore in the previous quarter.

Ashok Leyland reported its financial results for the first quarter on July 25, showcasing a mixed performance. The company’s revenue increased by 5 per cent to 8,599 crore, up from 8,189 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA saw a notable rise of 11.2 per cent, reaching 912 crore compared to 820 crore earlier. This improvement led to a margin increase of 10.6 per cent from the previous 10 per cent.

Ashok Leyland share price was trading in green, up 0.13%, at 232.75, on July 25, at 1:23 pm, on BSE.

Despite these gains, the net profit for Ashok Leyland fell by 8.7 per cent, totalling 526 crore, down from 576 crore in the previous quarter.

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
