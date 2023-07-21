Ashok Leyland , the commercial vehicle manufacturer, reported a standalone net profit of ₹576.4 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a sharp jump of 747% as against a profit of ₹68 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in Q1FY24 increased 13.4% to ₹8,189.3 crore from ₹7,222.8 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operational performance of the company also improved significantly, as earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped to ₹820.8 crore from ₹320.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA margin in Q1FY24 expanded by 560 bps to 10% from 4.4%, YoY.

On a consolidated basis, Ashok Leyland recorded a revenue of ₹9,691.32 crore and net profit of ₹584.49 crore.

Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd said that Ashok Leyland reported overall strong set of numbers on both revenue and margins, beating the brokerage’s and street’s consensus estimates.

“The CV industry has been aiming for profitable growth since the 2HFY23, when Tata Motors started reducing discounts offered. This has led to improvement in margins across CV OEMs. Ashok Leyland was targeting to reach double digit margins in FY24, which it has achieved in 1QFY24 itself, which gives us confidence in its medium term margin targets of reaching mid-teen," said Singh.

The stock currently trades at 19.5x FY25 PE. Ashok Leyland has noted that demand should improve from 2QFY24 onwards as 1Q volume performance was impacted due to pre-buying in 4QFY23 ahead of transition to BS VI OBD 2 norms, he noted.

Ashok Leyland share price jumped after the release of Q1 results. It hit a 52-week high of ₹182.95 apiece on the BSE.

At 11:45 am, the shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 3.84% higher at ₹182.40 apiece.

