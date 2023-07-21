Ashok Leyland Q1 results: Net profit jumps 747% to ₹576 crore; revenue up 13% YoY2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Q1 revenue increased 13.4% to ₹8,189.3 crore from ₹7,222.8 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
Ashok Leyland, the commercial vehicle manufacturer, reported a standalone net profit of ₹576.4 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a sharp jump of 747% as against a profit of ₹68 crore in the same quarter last year.
