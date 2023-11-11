Ashok Leyland Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 220.91% YOY

Ashok Leyland declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 19.05% & the profit increased by 220.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.93% and the profit decreased by 3.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.14% q-o-q & increased by 16.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.56% q-o-q & increased by 95.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.78 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 227.66% Y-o-Y.

Ashok Leyland has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, 14.44% return in the last 6 months, and 18.83% YTD return.

Currently, Ashok Leyland has a market cap of ₹50031.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹191.5 & ₹133.1 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.

Ashok Leyland Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11429.04 9691.32 +17.93% 9600.08 +19.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 932.83 854.68 +9.14% 798.61 +16.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 226.61 226.89 -0.12% 208.64 +8.61% Total Operating Expense 9823.61 8402.41 +16.91% 8778.96 +11.9% Operating Income 1605.43 1288.91 +24.56% 821.12 +95.52% Net Income Before Taxes 927.31 679.36 +36.5% 344.24 +169.38% Net Income 526.01 543.89 -3.29% 163.91 +220.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.78 1.83 -2.89% 0.54 +227.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹526.01Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11429.04Cr

