Ashok Leyland Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 220.91% YOY
Ashok Leyland Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 19.05% YoY & profit increased by 220.91% YoY
Ashok Leyland declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 19.05% & the profit increased by 220.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.93% and the profit decreased by 3.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.14% q-o-q & increased by 16.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.56% q-o-q & increased by 95.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.78 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 227.66% Y-o-Y.
Ashok Leyland has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, 14.44% return in the last 6 months, and 18.83% YTD return.
Currently, Ashok Leyland has a market cap of ₹50031.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹191.5 & ₹133.1 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.
Ashok Leyland Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11429.04
|9691.32
|+17.93%
|9600.08
|+19.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|932.83
|854.68
|+9.14%
|798.61
|+16.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|226.61
|226.89
|-0.12%
|208.64
|+8.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|9823.61
|8402.41
|+16.91%
|8778.96
|+11.9%
|Operating Income
|1605.43
|1288.91
|+24.56%
|821.12
|+95.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|927.31
|679.36
|+36.5%
|344.24
|+169.38%
|Net Income
|526.01
|543.89
|-3.29%
|163.91
|+220.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.78
|1.83
|-2.89%
|0.54
|+227.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹526.01Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11429.04Cr
