Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ashok Leyland Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 220.91% YOY

Ashok Leyland Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 220.91% YOY

Livemint

Ashok Leyland Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 19.05% YoY & profit increased by 220.91% YoY

Ashok Leyland Q2 FY24 Results

Ashok Leyland declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 19.05% & the profit increased by 220.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 17.93% and the profit decreased by 3.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.14% q-o-q & increased by 16.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.56% q-o-q & increased by 95.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.78 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 227.66% Y-o-Y.

Ashok Leyland has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, 14.44% return in the last 6 months, and 18.83% YTD return.

Currently, Ashok Leyland has a market cap of 50031.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 191.5 & 133.1 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.

Ashok Leyland Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11429.049691.32+17.93%9600.08+19.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total932.83854.68+9.14%798.61+16.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization226.61226.89-0.12%208.64+8.61%
Total Operating Expense9823.618402.41+16.91%8778.96+11.9%
Operating Income1605.431288.91+24.56%821.12+95.52%
Net Income Before Taxes927.31679.36+36.5%344.24+169.38%
Net Income526.01543.89-3.29%163.91+220.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.781.83-2.89%0.54+227.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹526.01Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11429.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:12 AM IST
