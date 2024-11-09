Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.15% YOY

Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Live : Ashok Leyland declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, reporting a mixed performance with a topline decrease of 2.46% year-over-year, while profit surged by 34.15%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a positive growth of 3.95%, and profit climbed by 38.59%.
The company faced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 9.06% quarter-on-quarter and 11.76% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, operating income improved, up by 9.52% from the last quarter and also increased by 11.76% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.4, reflecting a significant increase of 35.33% year-over-year. This positive growth in EPS indicates strong profitability amidst the challenges faced in revenue generation.
In terms of stock performance, Ashok Leyland has delivered a 3.71% return in the last week, 10.92% return over the past six months, and an impressive 18.92% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently sits at ₹63,397.46 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹264.65 and a low of ₹157.55.
As of 09 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts is cautiously optimistic. Out of 37 analysts covering the company, there are 2 Strong Sell ratings, 6 Sell ratings, 2 Hold ratings, 17 Buy ratings, and 10 Strong Buy ratings, suggesting a consensus recommendation to Buy.
Ashok Leyland Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11147.58
|10724.49
|+3.95%
|11429.04
|-2.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1042.5
|955.87
|+9.06%
|932.83
|+11.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|244.03
|235.12
|+3.79%
|226.61
|+7.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|9353.35
|9086.27
|+2.94%
|9823.61
|-4.79%
|Operating Income
|1794.23
|1638.22
|+9.52%
|1605.43
|+11.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1078.06
|765.46
|+40.84%
|927.31
|+16.26%
|Net Income
|705.64
|509.15
|+38.59%
|526.01
|+34.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.4
|1.72
|+39.9%
|1.78
|+35.33%
