Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.15% YOY

Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Live : Ashok Leyland declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, reporting a mixed performance with a topline decrease of 2.46% year-over-year, while profit surged by 34.15%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a positive growth of 3.95%, and profit climbed by 38.59%.

The company faced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 9.06% quarter-on-quarter and 11.76% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, operating income improved, up by 9.52% from the last quarter and also increased by 11.76% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.4, reflecting a significant increase of 35.33% year-over-year. This positive growth in EPS indicates strong profitability amidst the challenges faced in revenue generation.

In terms of stock performance, Ashok Leyland has delivered a 3.71% return in the last week, 10.92% return over the past six months, and an impressive 18.92% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently sits at ₹63,397.46 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹264.65 and a low of ₹157.55.

As of 09 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts is cautiously optimistic. Out of 37 analysts covering the company, there are 2 Strong Sell ratings, 6 Sell ratings, 2 Hold ratings, 17 Buy ratings, and 10 Strong Buy ratings, suggesting a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Ashok Leyland Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11147.58 10724.49 +3.95% 11429.04 -2.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1042.5 955.87 +9.06% 932.83 +11.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 244.03 235.12 +3.79% 226.61 +7.69% Total Operating Expense 9353.35 9086.27 +2.94% 9823.61 -4.79% Operating Income 1794.23 1638.22 +9.52% 1605.43 +11.76% Net Income Before Taxes 1078.06 765.46 +40.84% 927.31 +16.26% Net Income 705.64 509.15 +38.59% 526.01 +34.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.4 1.72 +39.9% 1.78 +35.33%