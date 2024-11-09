Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 34.15% YOY

Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.46% YoY & profit increased by 34.15% YoY.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Live : Ashok Leyland declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, reporting a mixed performance with a topline decrease of 2.46% year-over-year, while profit surged by 34.15%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a positive growth of 3.95%, and profit climbed by 38.59%.

The company faced an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 9.06% quarter-on-quarter and 11.76% year-over-year. Despite these rising costs, operating income improved, up by 9.52% from the last quarter and also increased by 11.76% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.4, reflecting a significant increase of 35.33% year-over-year. This positive growth in EPS indicates strong profitability amidst the challenges faced in revenue generation.

In terms of stock performance, Ashok Leyland has delivered a 3.71% return in the last week, 10.92% return over the past six months, and an impressive 18.92% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently sits at 63,397.46 Cr, with a 52-week high of 264.65 and a low of 157.55.

As of 09 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts is cautiously optimistic. Out of 37 analysts covering the company, there are 2 Strong Sell ratings, 6 Sell ratings, 2 Hold ratings, 17 Buy ratings, and 10 Strong Buy ratings, suggesting a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Ashok Leyland Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11147.5810724.49+3.95%11429.04-2.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1042.5955.87+9.06%932.83+11.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization244.03235.12+3.79%226.61+7.69%
Total Operating Expense9353.359086.27+2.94%9823.61-4.79%
Operating Income1794.231638.22+9.52%1605.43+11.76%
Net Income Before Taxes1078.06765.46+40.84%927.31+16.26%
Net Income705.64509.15+38.59%526.01+34.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.41.72+39.9%1.78+35.33%
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
